Willie Martinez always knew big-time potential awaited UCF.

When the Knights were an upstart program in the mid-1990s transitioning from Division I-AA to the I-A ranks, Martinez served as defensive coordinator on Gene McDowell's staff (1995-96).

He's made quite a few stops in his 30-plus years of coaching, including a long stretch in the 2000s at Georgia, but always kept tabs on UCF from afar.

When Josh Heupel - whom he met earlier this decade during a stint at Oklahoma - called and asked to join him in Orlando, Martinez didn't hesitate. Now serving as assistant head coach overseeing the secondary, Martinez returns to a program coming off a pinnacle 13-0 season.

UCFSports.com recently caught up with Martinez, a Florida native, to talk about those memories and also spring practice.

You were here 20 years ago - Did you recognize UCF when you came back?

"I've always followed it. Obviously anywhere I've been, I've always followed the players that I coached and stayed in contact with them and saw the progress that the program has made in the last 20-something years which has been unbelievable."

You guys used to practice on the other side of campus and didn't have much in the way of facilities. Now there's a stadium and indoor. None of this was here.

"It's grown. You could sense it. You had an idea of what it could become. Obviously sitting in the center of the state that's filled with players. Recruiting was going to be outstanding. There's enough players to choose and evaluate in close proximity. You kind of knew it was a little bit of a diamond in the rough. It's exciting to see where it was and where it's at now."

When you look back on the years you spent here, Gene McDowell was the head coach, what do you remember of those days?

"Coach McDowell was a tough disciplinary coach. Very consistent in his coaching style coming from Florida State and the success they had. What I remember was is Coach did a great job of pushing the program in the right direction. I think he took it from Division II to I-AA and I-AA to Division I. Because I was in that transition from I-AA to I-A. We had a lot of good players back then. It started with Daunte. We recruited Daunte. That was the class that kind of got it started for us. Obviously was a great player and the players that came along with him too were really good players."

How exciting was it landing Daunte because if I recall there was a concern other schools may come back on him but he stayed loyal to UCF.

"The staff had done a great job recruiting him. Not to pinpoint one person or another, because it was a really good staff here. They did a great job. They just stayed on him. He was a heavily recruited player that maybe didn't have the academics at some point in time in the early stages. People kind of fell off of him a little bit. Credit to the staff. They stayed with him and built a relationship. Everything is about relationships in recruiting. He felt very comfortable and if anybody knows Daunte that's the kind of person he is. He's a great person and loyal kind of guy. He felt this was the right spot for him and we felt the same way. It was outstanding. He had a great career."