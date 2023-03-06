Tampa (Fla.) Gaither wide receiver Andrew Brinson finally made his long-awaited visit to UCF.

Offered by the Knights in January, Brinson had been anxious to get over to Orlando and he did so this past Saturday.

"I loved it," Brinson said. "UCF is a great place. There are lots of things to do around there. Everything is very close. It's a very nice place to be."

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn visited Gaither High School in January and Brinson has been keeping in frequent communication with wide receivers coach Grant Heard, tight ends coach Brian Blackmon and recruiting assistant Nate Craig-Myers.

"Everybody was really nice," Brinson said. "There was so much hospitality. They all toured me around the facilities."

He spent a significant amount of time with Heard, who would be his position coach if he went to UCF.

"Coach Heard answered all the questions me and my family had," Brinson said. "He was telling me how it is on campus, what the plan is, how he is as a person. He thinks I'd fit in really well. He loves my tape."

Brinson also spent nearly 30 minutes getting to know Coach Malzahn.

"It was great," Brinson said. "We talked a lot. He's very down to earth. It was like I've known him forever even though it was my first time meeting him."

Brinson has visited a few other in-state schools in the past with his 7-on-7 team, including Miami, FAU, Florida State and South Florida. He plans to visit the Bulls again on March 30 and wants to get back to UCF soon as well.

"UCF is just really beautiful," Brinson said. "It's probably the best campus I've seen. The coaching staff is great. They all greeted me with a smile and a handshake. Everything was just really nice."

Other offers at this point include West Virginia, Army, USF, Iowa State, FAU, Temple, UTSA, Louisville, Liberty, Oregon State, Kansas, Utah, Arkansas State, NC State, Purdue and Indiana.

Brinson doesn't have a set top group, but knows UCF would definitely be in his top three.

"UCF has a great coaching staff," he said. "I know they can develop me as a player and as a man. I like what they believe in. They have a lot to offer in education and football wise. I want to major in sports medicine and after football I could easily get a job with that degree."



