WR Lamar Seymore likes UCF atmosphere, connection with staff

Miami (Fla.) Northwestern wide receiver Lamar Seymore has been a longtime commit to University of Miami, but several other schools continue to come on strong including UCF.

Rivals.com's Justin Garcia caught up with Seymore, who spoke more about his interest in UCF.

"It's the atmosphere," Seymore said. "It's a good place. Everybody wants to be in Orlando. That's where everybody goes for vacation. The population is big over there. It's a good thing. The stadium gets rocking. I like the stadium, the Bounce House. It's a good place to play. They've got a good program. I like the coach from Indiana (Grant Heard). He offered me from Indiana and went to UCF. We've got a good connection."

In the interview, Seymore also talked about his interest level in West Virginia, Penn State and his discussions with new Miami coach Mario Cristobal. He'll likely take official visits to all those schools, plus Georgia Tech. Seymore also mentioned he continues to talk to Florida and thinks the Gators may offer soon.



