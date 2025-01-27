Premium content
Published Jan 27, 2025
WR Prince Jean: 'I always love the experience at UCF'
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
One of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2026 class is wide receiver Prince Jean from Valdosta, Ga.

UCF was one of his first offers a year ago and he was just "re-offered" by the new staff during his Saturday visit to Orlando.

"The visit was great," Jean told UCFSports.com. "I was able to meet with (UCF wide receivers) Coach (Sean) Beckton in his office. That was real cool. He said he really liked my speed, how aggressive I am. He thinks I'm a smart player too with a great feel for the game. That's what he loves about me.

"I really like Coach Beckton. He's an old-school coach and I'm learning a lot of new stuff from him."

