UCFSports.com

As one of Central Florida's best players in the Class of 2020, Zion Jackson's recruitment was just getting started.

The Sanford-Seminole wide receiver already had reeled in offers from Nebraska, North Carolina, Kentucky, Cincinnati and USF with more certainly to come in the months ahead. He appreciates all opportunities, but he already had the one he wanted from UCF.

A day after his unofficial visit to the Knights' home opener, Jackson announced his intentions to commit early to the hometown team. He continues a Seminole pipeline that also includes current junior Brandon Moore and sophomore Gabriel Davis.

"Ever since Bam (Moore) and Gabe went there, I knew I wanted to go to UCF," Jackson said. "When other schools came around, I just felt like I was kind of being fake. I knew in my heart I wanted to go to UCF. With everything that's happened with my family over the past year, I wanted to stay close to them. And when I'm there, it feels like home. Every single time I'm there. I'm comfortable with everybody. I love the coaches. I love what they're doing with the program. I love where the program is going. I love the atmosphere. Just everything about it. Honestly, I knew in my heart that I wanted to go to UCF this whole time even though I didn't make it public until now."

Former Seminole players made a big impact in UCF's 38-0 win against South Carolina State. Moore is a shutdown corner who rarely leaves the field. Davis is an emerging receiver who posted his first 100-yard receiving game.

"Everything was just perfect (at the game)," Jackson said. "When I was down there on the field before the game, I knew it was the place for me. (On Sunday morning) I talked to Gabe and I told him that I feel like I should just do it. This is where I want to go. There's no doubt in my heart and mind. He said, 'If you feel that way, do it.' So that sort of prompted me."

Jackson grew up with Davis and his brother Jordan Davis, who is also a top 2020 prospect that has been offered by UCF and others.

"He lived two houses from me," Jackson said. "So my whole life it was always me, Gabe and his little brother Jordan. We always looked up to Gabe. I remember going to Gabe's games, watching him through the fence. Now we're watching him in a huge stadium. My freshman year, I got moved up to varsity and played next to Gabe during his senior year. Now that I'm committed to UCF, if he doesn't go to the League a year early, I'll get to play next to him again."