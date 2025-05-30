Big 12 voices support for 5+11 playoff model as CFP format debate heats up

ORLANDO — As the college football world awaits a final decision on the future format of the expanded College Football Playoff, the Big 12 is making its stance clear.

During spring meetings held this week at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, conference leaders reiterated their support for the "5+11" model, a proposed 16-team playoff that would include the top five conference champions as automatic qualifiers along with 11 at-large selections.

With the playoff set to expand in 2026, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said the conference has spent the week rallying behind that plan.

"We're pushing 5 and 11. We have all week," Yormark said Friday. "I was also glad to hear that the SEC coaches supported that format, which is critically important."

Yormark serves on the CFP management committee, which includes representatives from all 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame. But with the Big Ten and SEC consolidating power in the next phase of college football's realignment era, the two leagues are holding significant sway over what the future format looks like.

The Big Ten has floated an alternate model that would grant four automatic bids each to itself and the SEC, with two bids to both the ACC and Big 12, and one reserved for the top Group of Five champion. While SEC administrators have expressed interest in that model, several league coaches pushed back on it this week during the SEC's own spring meetings in Destin.

Yormark says the Big 12, along with the ACC, has no interest in a setup that rewards conferences with multiple automatic bids.

"In talking to our ADs and coaches, we want to earn it on the field," Yormark said. "The 5 plus 11 might not be ideal for the conference, but it's good for college football and it's what's fair. We don't want any gimmies. That was the direction of the key stakeholder group — the ADs and the coaches. I feel very comfortable with that. I feel the same way and I've been very outspoken about it."

Yormark said Big 12 leadership recently met with their counterparts from the Big Ten and SEC to present a series of options, including fallback ideas in the event the four-conference AQ model gains traction, but reaffirmed that the 5+11 format remains their top choice.

"Yes, the Big Ten and the SEC are leading the discussions," Yormark said. "With leading those discussions, they have a great responsibility that goes with it to do what's right for college football and not to do anything that just benefits two conferences."