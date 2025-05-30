Preview: UCF looks to build momentum with first official visit weekend

The first summer official visit weekend of the Scott Frost 2.0 era is here as UCF welcomes nine prospects to campus.
With eight Class of 2026 commitments already on board, these next few weeks are pivotal as Frost continues to build for the future.
"We're excited to get some guys on campus and show what we're all about, and see if we can start building it through the high school recruiting ranks a little bit," Frost said Thursday at Big 12 meetings. "UCF sells itself first and foremost. The location in the city, the campus and the university.
"When they come, one thing we really work hard on is being genuine and authentic. There's a lot of recruiting that goes on that isn't like that. I think that helps us attract the right kind of person that doesn't want all the recruiting hype. They just want a place where people are gonna care about them and be real with them. That's gotten us the right kind of kids before."
Here's a look at this weekend's visitors:
May 30-June 2 Official Visitors
Since committing to UCF in early April, Wortham's stature of risen with several more high-profile offers including Georgia, where he's slated to visit next weekend. He's also booked future visits to Kansas State and Michigan State. Arkansas, North Carolina and Maryland are also working to flip him.
Kasiyah Charlton, who committed during a spring practice visit in late March, had been high on the Knights ever since a game visit last season. His cousin is former UCF DE Rashad Jeanty, who played for UCF in the early 2000s. His other finalist was West Virginia and he also had offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, ECU and South Florida, among others.
"Orlando is a great town," Charlton said. "My education is very important to me and UCF is a great school."
Kymani Morales was an early target of the new staff with both defensive backs coach Brandon Harris and linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio designating him as a priority recruit. He committed March 1, prior to taking a visit, but did make it up for spring practice.
"I look at it as a family and that's how I felt about UCF," Morales said. "They showed me the kind of love that nobody else showed me."