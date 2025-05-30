Preview: UCF looks to build momentum with first official visit weekend

The first summer official visit weekend of the Scott Frost 2.0 era is here as UCF welcomes nine prospects to campus.

With eight Class of 2026 commitments already on board, these next few weeks are pivotal as Frost continues to build for the future.

"We're excited to get some guys on campus and show what we're all about, and see if we can start building it through the high school recruiting ranks a little bit," Frost said Thursday at Big 12 meetings. "UCF sells itself first and foremost. The location in the city, the campus and the university.

"When they come, one thing we really work hard on is being genuine and authentic. There's a lot of recruiting that goes on that isn't like that. I think that helps us attract the right kind of person that doesn't want all the recruiting hype. They just want a place where people are gonna care about them and be real with them. That's gotten us the right kind of kids before."

Here's a look at this weekend's visitors: