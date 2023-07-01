Boom! Four-star OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr. commits to UCF
A massive boom was felt across the nation to commemorate UCF's first day in the Big 12.
Waltclaire Flynn Jr., the nation's No. 1 center and a four-star prospect, committed to the Knights over Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.
The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson star announced from his party in Atlanta which was live streamed from his Instagram.
"I'm very blessed, but I can only choose one school," Flynn said. "For the next three to four years I'll be taking my athletic and academic career to UCF."
Flynn explained why the Knights won him over.
"Every time I'd go on a visit it was red-carpet treatment," Flynn said on the live stream. "I'm a top priority. Why not go to the school where you're the top priority?"
Flynn visited UCF in early June for Bounce House Weekend.
"I feel like every time I come here it feels like it's an official visit," Flynn told UCFSports.com after the visit. "Just to see what they're offering is just amazing. I got to see the dorms for the first time. They look real nice. It was amazing overall... The hospitality, the family vibe. They're in the Big 12 now. It's real nice here."
Flynn is the second commit for UCF in as many days, following defensive back Jashad Presley who had announced on Friday.
UCF is hoping to go two-for-two at Grayson High School. Flynn's teammate and top tight end target Kylan Fox announces his decision July 4.
