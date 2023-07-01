A massive boom was felt across the nation to commemorate UCF's first day in the Big 12.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr., the nation's No. 1 center and a four-star prospect, committed to the Knights over Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.

The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson star announced from his party in Atlanta which was live streamed from his Instagram.

"I'm very blessed, but I can only choose one school," Flynn said. "For the next three to four years I'll be taking my athletic and academic career to UCF."