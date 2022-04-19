Jamal Meriweather, a three-star offensive tackle from Brunswick, Ga., announced his commitment to UCF on Easter Sunday. He had an impressive level of offers that included Utah, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, USC, Houston, Cincinnati, Missouri, South Carolina, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

UCFSports.com caught up with Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady to talk about the Knights' newest addition.

This will be Grady's first season as head coach, but he's been with the program five years as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach so he's seen Meriweather's development firsthand.

"Coming out of middle school, he was a legit 6-6 and probably weighed about 280 pounds as an eighth grader," Grady said. "He came to us as a freshman and played defensive line for us. His body changed. He dropped a bunch of weight and then put on a lot of muscle. He killed it. He's got great work ethic in the weight room. His freshman and sophomore year he played defensive line, then last year, his junior year, I begged and bargained for him to play offensive line out of necessity for us. He was our right tackle and became a starter.