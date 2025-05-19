Cam Fancher brings experience, leadership to UCF's QB battle

He may not have arrived with the biggest name or the most buzz, but Cam Fancher brings something to UCF's quarterback competition that no one else can: experience.

With 26 career starts—more than the other two contenders combined—Fancher is easily the most battle-tested option.

"I feel like I'm really a field general out there," Fancher said. "Not only do you have to respect the pass and the deep shots and the quick game, but you also have to respect me as an escape artist. I can get out of the pocket and do some things—not just to run, but to create explosive plays for the guys downfield."

The Huber Heights, Ohio native, who is left-handed, brings a wealth of experience to the Knights' QB room. He redshirted his first season at Marshall in 2021, then stepped into the spotlight in 2022, leading the Thundering Herd to a 6-1 record as a starter down the stretch. That season, he completed 131-of-235 passes for 1,558 yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions, while also rushing for 466 yards and a score.

In 2023, Fancher returned to Marshall as the full-time starter, posting career bests in completion percentage (65.6%), passing yards (2,162), and touchdowns (11), while adding four more touchdowns on the ground.

After transferring to FAU for the 2024 season, he was voted one of the team's four captains and started nine games before a season-ending injury, throwing for 1,528 yards and six touchdowns.