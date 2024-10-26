Advertisement
BYU 37, UCF 24 - Players Press Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
A closer look at the defensive performances.
UCF had No. 9 Iowa State on the ropes, but couldn't execute down the stretch in all three phases.
CB Brandon Adams and OL Marcellus Marshall talk about their loss at No. 9 Iowa State.
"I really feel good about where we're at moving forward in this second half of the season at the quarterback position."
UCF is back on the road in the Big 12 this week with a trip to Ames, Iowa to face the No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones.
A closer look at the defensive performances.
UCF had No. 9 Iowa State on the ropes, but couldn't execute down the stretch in all three phases.
CB Brandon Adams and OL Marcellus Marshall talk about their loss at No. 9 Iowa State.