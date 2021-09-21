Chandler HS coach: 'UCF will be in good hands' with Mikey Keene

Mikey Keene will be ready.

That's the word from his coach at Chander (Ariz.) High School, Rick Garretson, who prepped his former pupil for the possibility he could be called into action sooner than anticipated.

Keene, a true freshman who enrolled at UCF in January, has been elevated to starting quarterback in the wake of Dillon Gabriel's collarbone injury which occurred in the final play of UCF's 42-35 loss at Louisville. The Knights are in the midst of a bye week with a road game at Navy looming on Oct. 2.

"He and I talked about this before he left early in the winter," Garretson told UCFSports.com on Tuesday. "I told him, 'This is what's gonna happen. You're going to be the No. 2 quarterback and you're one snap away from being the No. 1 guy.' My son (Darell Garretson) experienced that when he was at Utah State. He was a Chandler quarterback as well. Got thrown in and did fine. I told Mikey to be ready. You've got to experience experience. Nobody starts off with experience. Mikey is in that frame of mind and skill level that he will be just fine. He just has to go out and play, lead and prove what he can do."

Keene was a highly-successful two-year starter at Chandler, one of the top high school programs in the nation. He led his team to a perfect record in both seasons, 13-0 as a junior and 10-0 as a senior, winning back-to-back state championship games.

As a junior, Keene completed 193 of 265 passes (.728) for 2,835 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions. His senior stat line saw him completing 154 of 218 passes (.706) for 2,069 yards and 22 touchdowns with two interceptions.

"He's an incredible leader," Garretson said. "He understands his business. He understands his role. His leadership is off the charts. He's got a football mind. He's got a quick release. He knows how to get the ball down field... He's got skills of creativity. Throwing on the move. He can be a drop-back guy. Everybody gets concerned about his height. There's a couple guys in the NFL that are around 5-9, 5-10 and they're doing some pretty good things. The throwing lanes as a quarterback, Mikey understands that. He's an awesome kid. He's a really good quarterback. (UCF) will be in good hands for the rest of the season."

Speaking of his height or lack thereof, that could be the reason why Keene's recruitment at Chandler was mostly under the radar. He received mostly Group of Five offers, ultimately choosing UCF over Utah State last September.

"A lot of coaching staffs are into measureables," Garretson said. "You can be a 6-foot-5 quarterback that throws with a 5-foot-9 release and you're okay. He's always been that size. The guys who are undersized so to speak in the measureables part, they've been like that they're whole lives, so they know how to adapt and do their thing. It's a way of life. Every quarterback has all their different motivations. (Former Chandler quarterback) Bryce Perkins, who is with the Rams right now, he was always told, 'You're not a quarterback. You're just an athlete.' Mikey has always been not tall enough. It's motivation for quarterbacks."