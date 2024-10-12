Advertisement

in other news

UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

A look at the top and bottom offensive performers in the Florida game.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

A closer look at the top and bottom performers on defense.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Brandon Helwig
Florida 24, UCF 13 - Gus Malzahn Press Conference

Florida 24, UCF 13 - Gus Malzahn Press Conference

Gus Malzahn reacts to the loss at Florida.

 • Brandon Helwig
Florida 24, UCF 13 - Players Press Conference

Florida 24, UCF 13 - Players Press Conference

WR Trent Whittemore and S Quadric Bullard react to the loss at Florida.

 • Brandon Helwig
UCF vs. Florida Football Preview

UCF vs. Florida Football Preview

It's a Sunshine State showdown in the Swamp this weekend.

 • Brandon Helwig

in other news

UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

A look at the top and bottom offensive performers in the Florida game.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida

A closer look at the top and bottom performers on defense.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Brandon Helwig
Florida 24, UCF 13 - Gus Malzahn Press Conference

Florida 24, UCF 13 - Gus Malzahn Press Conference

Gus Malzahn reacts to the loss at Florida.

 • Brandon Helwig
Published Oct 12, 2024
Cincinnati 19, UCF 13 - Players Press Conference
circle avatar
Brandon Helwig  •  UCFSports
Publisher
Twitter
@ucfsports
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
UCF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement