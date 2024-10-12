Advertisement
UCF PFF Offense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida
A look at the top and bottom offensive performers in the Florida game.
• Brandon Helwig
UCF PFF Defense Player Grades - 24-13 loss at Florida
A closer look at the top and bottom performers on defense.
• Brandon Helwig
Florida 24, UCF 13 - Gus Malzahn Press Conference
Gus Malzahn reacts to the loss at Florida.
• Brandon Helwig
Florida 24, UCF 13 - Players Press Conference
WR Trent Whittemore and S Quadric Bullard react to the loss at Florida.
• Brandon Helwig
UCF vs. Florida Football Preview
It's a Sunshine State showdown in the Swamp this weekend.
• Brandon Helwig
Cincinnati 19, UCF 13 - Players Press Conference
UCF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- OT
- WR
- CB
- RB
- S
- C
- ILB
- WDE
