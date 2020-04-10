Thankful to be in this position ✝️ Now it’s time for the next chapter 110% COMMITTED🖤💛 #bouncehouse2021 pic.twitter.com/QHIb6JvW5p

Mallinger got word of his offer March 27 during a conversation with wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt.

"They like my speed and (Wyatt) thinks I can push the program to new levels," Mallinger said in an earlier interview. "They talked about if I could graduate early so I can get ahead of the competition since they are graduating three starters."

Mallinger, who does plan to be an early high school graduate, has had his eye on the program for several years.

"It's a school that I have dreamed about playing at for awhile now," Mallinger said. "I love the direction the program is going in. It's close to home so my family can watch me play. I also think I would be a good fit at UCF."

Mallinger had planned to visit over spring break, but will do so as soon as possible.

UCF senior wide receiver Tre Nixon is also a Viera product, graduating as part of the 2016 class.

"I've been working out with Tre for the past couple weeks," Mallinger said. "We've talked about UCF. He's talked to me about the campus and all the facilities. He's been getting me right, giving me advice about the whole recruiting process and everything."

Mallinger was named to Florida Today's All-Space Coast First Team after a season in which he caught 46 receptions for 742 yards and seven touchdowns. He was in the midst of a standout track season as well, breaking the Viera record in the 200 meters with a time of 22.03 and also posting a 10.74 time in the 100 meters.

He is UCF's second commitment in 2021 class, joining defensive lineman Noah Collins of Georgia.





