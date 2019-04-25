Dazon Ingram was an offensive superstar in high school.

Playing at Theodore High School near Mobile, Ala., Ingram earned a reputation as a prolific scorer. He averaged 21 points as a senior with 19 double-doubles and two triple doubles on his way to receiving the state's top honor as Mr. Alabama Basketball.

Now he's ready to show off that ability at UCF.

On Wednesday, the former University of Alabama point guard announced his intent to enroll as a graduate transfer for his final season of collegiate eligibility. He'll be expected to be a major contributor with B.J. Taylor graduating and the unexpected departure of Terrell Allen, who is transferring to Georgetown.

"My mom and I talked about it, prayed about it and came to a conclusion that UCF was the right fit," Ingram said. "They know my situation. Some of the staff actually recruited me coming out of high school. They know what I'm capable of. I wasn't able to fully expose that at Alabama. I feel like I'm going to be a great fit in Coach (Johnny) Dawkins' system and I can do the things he wants to get accomplished."

Ingram visited UCF this past weekend. He says he felt an instant bond with Dawkins and also enjoyed a renewed connection with assistant coach Kevin Norris, who had recruited him several years ago when he was on staff at USC. He also spent time with Collin Smith.

"When you're in high school and go on a visit, you want to see what the campus is like, the students and just hang out with the team, let them take you out at night," Ingram said. "Now that I'm older and more mature, I wanted to connect with the coaches. I wanted to get a good vibe from them, which I did. Right now, it's more like business for me. I'm trying to go to the next level. I'll have just one year here and I plan to make the most of it."

Ingram, who is 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, saw an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide as a true freshman, starting the first seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, Ingram was named Alabama's "Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year" as the team leader in assists (3.3 apg), steals (0.9 spg) and three-point field goal percentage (.429) and was second in scoring (10.6 ppg).

During his redshirt sophomore season in 2017-18, Ingram continued with a primary role, starting in 33 of 35 games and averaging 9.7 points a game. Much of the offense that year went through Collin Sexton, who averaged 19.2 points during his one year before declaring for the NBA Draft.

This past season, Ingram started in 19 of the 32 games he played, averaging 7.1 points in what turned out to be an up-and-down year for the Tide. Head coach Avery Johnson was fired at season's end.