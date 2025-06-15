Massachusetts OL Amahn Williams excited to be a Knight

Advertisement

Amahn Williams didn't wait long after returning home from his official visit to make a life-changing call. The Class of 2026 offensive lineman from Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., announced his commitment to UCF on Sunday afternoon, informing head coach Scott Frost over the phone that he's ready to be a Knight. "I just got off the phone with Coach Frost not too long ago and told him that I'm ready to be a Knight," Williams told UCFSports.com. "He was very happy. He was like, 'Let's go! Congratulations!' He said he's very excited for me to be part of the family." A 6-foot-5, 280-pound interior lineman who plays left guard at Tabor, Williams is originally from Randolph, a town just south of Boston. His other offers included Sacramento State, Boston College, UMass, UConn, Buffalo and Old Dominion. He was scheduled to take an official visit to Sacramento State next weekend but canceled after deciding UCF was the right fit. "This was my first time going down there and the visit was amazing," Williams said. "The staff just felt like family. They were very welcoming. Coach JJ (Jordan Johnson) showed us around everywhere, downtown Orlando, the campus, everything. The food was amazing too. It just felt right."

Williams was hosted by current players Caden Piening and Horace Lockett and spent time with offensive line coach Shawn Clark, who sees him as a future guard or center in UCF's system. "Coach Clark kept it real," Williams said. "He said not everybody comes in and starts right away, it's about the work you put in. But he sees a lot of potential in me to be playing early if I put in the work. We went over plays and how they do things at the college level." Williams says UCF was one of his first major offers, coming back in February after Clark and Executive Director of Player Personnel Jeff Love saw his film. "It was a random day," Williams recalled. "I started getting Twitter followers from UCF coaches, then Coach Clark hit me up. He said, 'You're a dog. I love your film.' Then Coach Love reached out and said they were watching me a lot. When they officially offered, I was ecstatic. At the time I wasn't getting a lot of offers and that one really put me on the map."