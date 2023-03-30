Elias Williams was personally offered by Kenny Ingram in January and took his first visit to UCF for Friday Night Lights. Last Saturday, the top defensive end target returned to Orlando to see his first UCF practice.

"I really liked it," Williams said. "It was great. It was fast tempo, everybody was on the same page and working hard. It was a good experience."

His whole family got to see everything this time.

"It was good to see everybody and meet the rest of the coaching staff," Williams said. "They all got to meet my family, my mom, dad and brother. It was great to see each other for the first time."

Another photo shoot was definitely in order. The entire defensive staff got in the picture, sending a message that he's a priority in the 2024 class.