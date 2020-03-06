Dillon Gabriel doing 'whatever it takes' to go undefeated
UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel doesn't shy away from talking about the ultimate goal.
While last season's 10-3 result was a solid result that culminated in a top 25 ranking, it fell short of the expectations that had been set in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Asked after Thursday's spring practice about what's driving him in the lead-up to the 2020 season, Gabriel was frank.
"Obviously I didn't do what I wanted (in 2019) which is undefeated," he said. "That was our goal. We didn't meet that. Personally, I'm going to do whatever it takes to get back to where we should be."
Here's everything the 2019 PFF Freshman All-American had to say during his recent interview session:
How has the first week of spring ball been going?
"Really good. Everyone is looking good. Looking physically like we've been lifting. Yeah, everyone is physically looking really well."
When you look back to a year ago when you enrolled early to where you are now, do you feel completely different? How much growth have you made?
"For sure. A lot more comfortable with the guys. I know how practices go. The little things really. I love it."
Coach Heupel says you've been living in the building. What does that mean?
"I guess you could say 6 to 6. Every time is non-schoolwork or tutoring, I'm in there. Whether it's extra work or watching film, whatever I can do to get better."
Where can you get better going into your sophomore year?
"I think everywhere. Just consistently getting better in everything I do. All around."
Coach Halzle said last week that they had to hold you back from doing too much. What's driving you?
From a physical standpoint, what kind of strides have you made in the weight room? Have you put on weight and seen some gains?
"For sure. I feel a lot more leaned up. Body feels filled in. I guess I gained a lot of weight coming in early. Not the way I wanted to, but now I was able to gain it the way I liked."
How much weight have you gained?
"Five pounds. From 191 to 195."
Coach Halzle also said they aren't letting you do some things. Where are they holding you back?
"Just physical. Sometimes I come out here after I work out to do some extra work. They said it's not always physically what you've got to do. Sometimes it's getting in the film room more. I've focused more on that. I just wanted personally to make sure I was physically ready for spring because mentally we're going to get a lot of reps at that."
How much time have you spent thinking about the season opener? That's a game that will feature arguably the top two freshman quarterbacks in the nation last year, the other one being Sam Howell from North Carolina.
"For us, it's a big game. Every game obviously is a big game. If you take a game lightly, you see what happens. My main focus is every game is its own individual game and we've got to focus on it week to week."
You were the starter last year, but do you feel like this is your job to keep?
"That's up to the coaches. All I can do is play my best. Go out there and give my team the best chance to win. Personally, that's all I'm focused on. I don't care how, just winning every game."
How do you feel seeing KZ out there moving around better?
"Personally, I love it. It's super fun. It reminds me of the days back home when we practiced at our high school. It's super fun. I'm enjoying it."
What have you seen from some of the younger wide receivers? We know Tre, Marlon and Jacob will be there, but this is a spring for some of the young guys to start to emerge.
"Personally, I think Amari Johnson. All around, everyone is making strides. It's our second year in the offense, third year for some guys. We're taking it to another level whichever way we can. Getting more defined with everything we do."
Changing centers, what's important in that relationship?
"Me and Matt (Lee) have been friends for a while even before (he enrolled) because he'd be here a lot. Me and Matt, we're study buddies. We study astronomy together. We're super close."
What can you say about Jaylon Robinson?
"Super quick guy. I think he's really shifty. Really good after the catch, but at the same time he gets open and that's huge in our offense. He's a playmaker."
Once the spring is over, how would you gauge what a successful spring is?
"I'd say competing and understanding when things aren't going right how to come back from that. At the same time, just driving and pushing every day. Not letting the everyday grind to us. Making strides everyday to get better."
Do you get to go home for spring break?
"I do not. I'll be here training."