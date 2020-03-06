UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel doesn't shy away from talking about the ultimate goal.

While last season's 10-3 result was a solid result that culminated in a top 25 ranking, it fell short of the expectations that had been set in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Asked after Thursday's spring practice about what's driving him in the lead-up to the 2020 season, Gabriel was frank.

Here's everything the 2019 PFF Freshman All-American had to say during his recent interview session:

How has the first week of spring ball been going?

"Really good. Everyone is looking good. Looking physically like we've been lifting. Yeah, everyone is physically looking really well."

When you look back to a year ago when you enrolled early to where you are now, do you feel completely different? How much growth have you made?

"For sure. A lot more comfortable with the guys. I know how practices go. The little things really. I love it."

Coach Heupel says you've been living in the building. What does that mean?

"I guess you could say 6 to 6. Every time is non-schoolwork or tutoring, I'm in there. Whether it's extra work or watching film, whatever I can do to get better."

Where can you get better going into your sophomore year?

"I think everywhere. Just consistently getting better in everything I do. All around."

Coach Halzle said last week that they had to hold you back from doing too much. What's driving you?

"Obviously I didn't do what I wanted which is undefeated. That was our goal. We didn't meet that. Personally, I'm going to do whatever it takes to get back to where we should be."

From a physical standpoint, what kind of strides have you made in the weight room? Have you put on weight and seen some gains?

"For sure. I feel a lot more leaned up. Body feels filled in. I guess I gained a lot of weight coming in early. Not the way I wanted to, but now I was able to gain it the way I liked."

How much weight have you gained?

"Five pounds. From 191 to 195."