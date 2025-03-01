American Heritage LB Kymani Morales joins UCF's 2026 Class

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage linebacker Kymani Morales announced his commitment to UCF on Saturday to become the Knights' second pledge in the 2026 class.

A team captain and tackling machine, Morales racked up 112 stops during his junior season playing for one of the state's premier high school program. He was among the early targets of Scott Frost's new staff, receiving his offer in late January.

"Everything started off with Coach Brandon Harris," Morales said. "He came down to our school in January, telling me how interested he was and how I'd be a great fit at UCF. They really started to catch my eye then.

"Then I got in contact with Coach (Mark) D'Onofrio, the linebackers coach. He would text me like every day, every week. He started to text my parents and built a relationship with them too, not just with me. That's what I look for in coaches. I look for relationships outside of football, so not just as players and coaches.

"I look at it as a family and that's how I felt about UCF. They showed me the kind of love that nobody else showed me."

Despite having never set foot on UCF's campus, Morales felt confident he was ready to make this decision.

"My parents and I have been talking about committing," Morales said. "I told them that I felt UCF was the one showing real love and they both felt UCF was the right place for me too. So I texted Coach D and said I was ready to lock it in. We talked on the phone a few minutes later and made it official.

"I am getting up there soon. I'm planning to visit on April 5 and then we've already set our official visit for May 31 to June 2."

American Heritage captured the Class 4A State Championship last season. Of his 112 tackles, 52 were solo and he also forced two fumbles.

"I'm very twitchy and aggressive," Morales said. "I can be fast and very aggressive at all times."

Morales, who had about a dozen offers, said he also strongly considered Kentucky, FAU and South Florida.

"I'm very excited to be a Knight," Morales said. "I'm ready to show everybody what I got."



