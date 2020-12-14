UCFSports - Dillon Gabriel excited to play dad's rival, BYU

"The funny part is he hasn't woken up yet," Gabriel said, acknowledging the five-hour time difference between Orlando and Hawaii. "I haven't talked to him yet. In a couple hours I'll call him and see what he says. It's pretty funny because he had the chance to play them and also me. All the guys in the locker room are super stoked."

"Initial reaction is super excited," Gabriel said on Monday. "It's a great opportunity. I have a lot of respect for BYU. They've got a great team. Obviously the Polynesian ties. It's something I grew up around. A lot of respect for them. They're a great team. It's just going to be a great showdown for us as a matchup. Like I said, we're super excited we're playing them. It'll be a fun time when we go down there."

Now Gabriel gets to face his dad's old rival on the field. UCF and BYU are now set to square off in the Boca Raton Bowl next Tuesday, Dec. 22.

"Back home, the Hawaii-BYU rivalry is huge," Gabriel said in September. "We'd always put that BYU game on, when they ended up beating Ty Detmer after he won the Heisman. Personally, I'll never be a BYU fan because of it. I'm with my dad on that one."

Highlights of the elder Gabriel's career were back-to-back victories against nationally-ranked BYU in 1989 and 1990. The latter victory was especially sweet as the 59-28 blowout came on the same day BYU quarterback Ty Detmer was awarded the Heisman Trophy.

Earlier this season UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked about the impact of his father, Garrett Gabriel , who himself was a star quarterback at Hawaii from 1987-90, graduating with several school records including passing yards (5,631) and total offense (6,181).

The bowl will feature two of the nation's top quarterbacks in Gabriel and BYU's Zach Wilson. Gabriel leads the nation in passing yards per game (372.56) and Wilson is No. 12 (297.64). Both Gabriel and Wilson have tossed 30 touchdown passes this season (Gabriel in nine games, Wilson in 11). Wilson, with just three interceptions this season, is near the top in passing efficiency, No. 3 nationally behind Alabama's Mac Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields (Gabriel is No. 16).

"I know he's a great dude," Gabriel said of Wilson. "Plays really well. It obviously shows with their record. They've been playing extremely well. I haven't watched too much of them. They're a great team. Like I said, growing up around Polynesian ties there's a great culture I know they have. It'll be fun being able to play them."

When UCF accepted the bowl bid last week, an ACC opponent was expected but those plans fizzled when several teams (Pittsburgh, Boston College, Virginia) opted out of playing in the postseason. If anything, BYU represents a major upgrade in terms of opponent as the Cougars currently have an AP ranking of No. 14 and were on the verge of playing in a New Year's Six game before losing a tight ballgame at Coastal Carolina.

Dillon Gabriel agreed.

"For sure. That's why a lot of us are excited and happy for this opportunity," Gabriel said. "We'll never take that for granted. At the same time, it's going to be a great matchup. They've got a great offense. We've got a great offense. They've got a great team. Same here. It's a great matchup. Just super excited for the opportunity."

Gabriel also weighed on Sunday's news that McKenzie Milton chose Florida State as his transfer destination.

"First off, just knowing McKenzie, he made the best decision for him and only him with his future," Gabriel said. "Whatever his decision was, choosing Florida State, I know for him it was his best shot for wherever he wants to get to. I've got a lot of love and respect for him. I'm glad he's able to do that.

"He meant a lot. He's my big bro. Obviously on the football side he's been there for me through everything. He shared his experiences with me. Being able to have life talks with him. Getting closer in our two years here. He had to do what's best for him. I love him and he knows that. I've got a lot of respect for him. I know he's going to be just fine."

What will he remember most about the COVID-impacted 2020 season?

"Just being so different," Gabriel said. "I think it's unique for me because I got one year to see what the atmosphere really was and another to see it all taken away. I feel really bad for the freshmen this year, seeing this atmosphere. It's unfair. That's not what college football is like. The fun, the joy, packed stadiums, big games. That's something we as players live for. It's different, but I'm grateful being able to come out here and slap the pads on every single day."

The bowl game also potentially represents the final game for several influential offensive seniors, including Otis Anderson, Greg McCrae, Tre Nixon and Jacob Harris. Gabriel wants to send them off on a high note.

"(A win would be) huge," he said. "I think even just for seniors in general and likewise for the young guys going into next year. Setting the tone off right, being able to get a big win against BYU is something we're focused on this whole week. We will be. Yeah, I want to send them off in the right way. If they choose to come back or leave, regardless, I want to send them off with a W."





