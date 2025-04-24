QB Davi Belfort coming home to UCF, aims to represent Brazil

Davi Belfort is headed back to the Sunshine State.

The Class of 2024 four-star quarterback, who spent his true freshman season at Virginia Tech, announced Thursday he is transferring to UCF. He committed while on campus Tuesday for an official visit.

"I'm coming home to develop and compete to win," Belfort told Rivals. "I'm very excited. I've wanted to come home, so I'm glad it happened."

Belfort was a star at Western High School in Davie, Fla., passing for 3,115 total yards and 34 touchdowns, boasting a 67 percent completion rate his senior year.

A native of Brazil, Davi is the son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort and model/businesswoman Joana Prado. The family is a social media powerhouse, boasting more than 3 million followers on Instagram alone.

In a social media video shared by NFL Brasil and Patrick Dutton, Belfort, speaking in Portuguese, said Orlando's deep ties to Brazil are a big reason why he chose the Knights.

"I wanted the Brazilian people to be able to come to my games," Belfort said. "I know there is a very large Brazilian community in Orlando and it's also very close to Brazil with direct flights. I also wanted to play and and I will have a chance to compete to be a starter. I can't wait. It will be great to have the Brazil community cheering me on."

The recruitment was aided by his Orlando-based QB trainer, Baylin Trujillo, who has a close relationship with UCF quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton.

Belfort, who will enroll in May, joins a room that already includes Jacurri Brown, Cam Fancher and Tayven Jackson. UCF will continue its quarterback competition into the preseason.



