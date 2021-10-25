Double Boom: Henderson twins commit to UCF

The recruiting momentum continued for UCF on Monday as two of their top targets - Demari Henderson and Ja'Cari Henderson of Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - announced their commitments to the Knights. Earlier this month they announced a final three that also included Florida and Miami.

The defensive back duo have long been coveted by Gus Malzahn's staff, which has made a concentrated effort to keep the best local players at home.

The twins made their selection known in a video posted by USA Today.

"For the next three to four years, we'll be taking our talents to the University of Central Florida," they said.