High-priority UCF target Artavius Jones made his much anticipated official visit last weekend. The Blountstown (Fla.) defensive tackle was offered by Kenny Martin back in January and has visited several times already.

"It was amazing," Jones said of Bounce House Weekend. "I love the coaches. I love the staff. I had a great time here."

One of his favorite activities was playing dodgeball against the other recruits. But was he good at it though?

"Nah," Jones said. "I'm a pretty big target."

Jones did say the defensive line recruits dominated the offensive linemen in the scavenger hunt competition.

"You know offensive linemen are kind of slow," Jones said with a laugh.