UCF Wide Receivers Update with Sean Beckton

UCF's wide receiver room is a complete reset.

Every receiver who caught a pass in 2024 has moved on, whether through graduation or the transfer portal. Tasked with rebuilding the position is a familiar face: Sean Beckton, a UCF Hall of Famer who Scott Frost has also elevated to associate head coach.

The current group includes a few older players by way of the portal, plus some youth aiming to get in the mix.

"It's been good," Beckton said, reflecting on the first part of spring practice. "The guys are working hard. We've got a long way to go with them. You know, it's an inexperienced group. Some guys have really showed that they can help us. Some guys we're still trying to figure out, if they're going to be able to help us this year. But we're pushing hard and grinding them every day.

"Coach Frost, he's going to get the maximum out of the offense and really the whole team. And we're excited. Every day we come out trying to get better."

Though a different position, Beckton is reminded of when he was coaching UCF's defensive backs in 2009 and had a near turnover of the room following the graduation of Joe Burnett, Johnell Neal, Sha'Reff Rashad and Jason Venson.

"I had all those young DBs with AJ Bouye and Kemal Ishmael," Beckton said. "All those guys, they were our best players, so they had to play. So we ended up grinding them up at corner and in a safety spot and put them in tough situations in fall camp. And then the first three games was kind of (a learning curve). And then as they figured it out, the rest is history. Those guys played. A lot of those guys had good careers here and played in the NFL.

"We're going to find the best guys out of that group. And then the only way they can get better is actually doing it. And once we get into a situation where we have more teams, more scrimmage stuff, get the feel of that, I think we'll see those guys progress really well."

This time, Beckton wasn't sure what to expect once he got on the field. He's been pleasantly surprised.

"They're faster than I initially thought," he said. "They understand that they need to be pushed a little bit more. But they've taken some really, really good coaching so far. I really like the passion they have. Every day they show up with bright eyes and they ask good questions. Sometimes you get guys in there to ask questions just to ask them.

"We've got a lot of stuff we're trying to do offensively, trying to figure out what we want to do with this bunch, so it's kind of a process. But they're taking it in every day. Things change on them, and they make the adjustment really quick."

Catching is just one part of the equation. If you're going to play receiver for Beckton, you're going to have to block.

"One of the first clips I showed those guys when I got here was the Fiesta Bowl game where Rannell Hall, Josh Reese, JJ Worton, Taylor Oldham, Breshad Perriman and all those guys were blocking downfield to really, really take that game over. I said this is the mentality we must have in the receiving room. We're going to bring that back. Thus far, I've seen it. Not where I want it yet. Obviously, we're still young in the spring, but they're getting to understand what I want on every single play.