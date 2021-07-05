Ethan Wisden 'beyond excited' to join UCF Basketball family

UCF Basketball will soon have a 7-footer patrolling the paint in Ethan Wisden, a Class of 2022 commitment who recently took his official visit down to Orlando.

Wisden, who just graduated from Highland Park High School in Amarillo, Tex., will play a prep school season this fall at BigTyme Sports Preparatory Academy in Rockwall, Tex., with plans to enroll at UCF next summer.

UCF discovered him earlier this year when one of Wisden's coaches reached out to assistant coach Kevin Norris and the Knights offered shortly thereafter. It was a dream come true for Wisden, who was concerned about getting exposure during the COVID year with his AAU season canceled and college coaches not permitted to be on the road.

"It was amazing (getting that offer)," Wisden said. "One of the best feelings. When you work so hard for something and you start to see results, it's a great feeling. Sometimes words can't truly describe. You worked so hard and it's here. It was an amazing experience."

He said a few other schools were in touch at various times, including Gonzaga, Florida State, TCU and Texas Tech, but none had offered yet. He ended up committing to UCF in late April.

"For me, it was more than just the basketball program," Wisden said. "The relationship I built with Coach Norris and Coach (Johnny) Dawkins was more like a family... I love Coach Dawkins. He's a great dude. He obviously has that background at Duke and played in the NBA. He's definitely a coach I want to play for."

Wisden took his official visit to UCF the weekend of June 11.

"It was amazing," he said. "I like the weather. It's a beautiful campus. The culture and the foundation they're building is something I want to be a part of. UCF was in the tournament a couple years back and I want to keep that going. I want to take us further. B.J. Taylor, I saw something he said afterward and I want to help UCF take that next step to the Sweet Sixteen and Final Four. That's my goal. I know we're gonna be special. We've got great dudes coming in and a great coaching staff. I'm excited."