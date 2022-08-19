Former South Florida QB Timmy McClain to transfer to UCF

UCF is adding a 'Hometown Hero' transfer to its quarterback room.

Former Sanford Seminole quarterback Timmy McClain plans to enroll at UCF, he announced Friday.

McClain, who started nine games as a true freshman at South Florida, completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,888 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He nearly led the Bulls to a War on I-4 upset of UCF before their offensive drive stalled in the red zone with no time remaining.

Many believed McClain was poised to be USF's quarterback of the future, though on Monday head coach Jeff Scott went in another direction and appointed Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon the starter. McClain then entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.



Since hitting the portal, several other schools were rumored to be involved with McClain including BYU, Penn State and Wisconsin.



McClain was on campus Thursday finalizing plans.

Given the late timing of his transfer, McClain is ineligible to play this season and will redshirt while getting acclimated to UCF's offense. He is expected to lead the scout team. UCF is currently in the midst of a quarterback competition between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee with head coach Gus Malzahn expected to name a starter soon. McClain will formally join the competition next spring.

McClain will be the latest Seminole player to make their way across town and suit up for the Knights. Brandon Moore (Class of 2016) and Gabriel Davis (Class of 2017) began the trend. Current players include Jordan Davis (Gabriel's brother), Kam Moore (Brandon's brother) and twins DeMari Henderson and Ja'Cari Henderson.

UCF and South Florida will play the final installment of their longstanding series on Nov. 25 or 26 in Tampa. With UCF headed to the Big 12 next season and the Bulls remaining in the American, there are currently no scheduled future games between the two rivals.



