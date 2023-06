Recently, Gage engaged on Twitter with UCF 2025 running back commit Taevion Swint. Could the duo perhaps become future teammates?

"I always thought Swint was one of the top running backs in 25 and I feel like I'm one of the best backs in 24," Gage said. "We can really build something at UCF and put on for Central Florida."

A big reason Gage is now high on UCF is because of his would-be position coach, Kam Martin.

"Me and Kam Martin have had a relationship since my freshman year," Gage said. "It's always been a genuine relationship. He's offered me at every school he's been at. It feels good to have that relationship with a running back coach... He's really relatable. Probably one of the most relatable coaches I talk to in recruiting. I feel good about that one."