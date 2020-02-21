With senior point guard Dazon Ingram unavailable due to illness, freshman Tony Johnson Jr. knew UCF was depending on him to deliver a big game at Cincinnati.

Johnson didn't just play well, he was easily the MVP in the Knights' 89-87 double-overtime victory. Playing 47 minutes, the Alabama native scored a career-high 21 points with nine rebounds, six assists and a whopping six steals.

We got to catch up with Tony following Friday's practice, a day before UCF hosts Tulane at Addition Financial Arena. Here are the highlights from the interview (full video above):

-Tony said his mindset at Cincinnati didn't change, even though he knew a lot would be on his shoulders at Cincinnati with Dazon Ingram out.

"I knew I had to help my team any way I can," Johnson said.

-Johnson laughed about playing 47 minutes.

"I was ready to play 50."

-He said he hit a step-back jumper in the first half which was big for his confidence.

"I was like yeah. I'm settling into the game."

-How fun was it playing in that environment?

"I love to compete so every game is fun to me, but playing on the road we were road warriors. Seeing the looks on fans' faces when we win, it gets me going. I love big crowds. That was nothing for me. It was a lot of fun, especially with my brothers."