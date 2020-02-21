Freshman PG Tony Johnson Jr. steps up, talks about big game at Cincinnati
With senior point guard Dazon Ingram unavailable due to illness, freshman Tony Johnson Jr. knew UCF was depending on him to deliver a big game at Cincinnati.
Johnson didn't just play well, he was easily the MVP in the Knights' 89-87 double-overtime victory. Playing 47 minutes, the Alabama native scored a career-high 21 points with nine rebounds, six assists and a whopping six steals.
We got to catch up with Tony following Friday's practice, a day before UCF hosts Tulane at Addition Financial Arena. Here are the highlights from the interview (full video above):
-Tony said his mindset at Cincinnati didn't change, even though he knew a lot would be on his shoulders at Cincinnati with Dazon Ingram out.
"I knew I had to help my team any way I can," Johnson said.
-Johnson laughed about playing 47 minutes.
"I was ready to play 50."
-He said he hit a step-back jumper in the first half which was big for his confidence.
"I was like yeah. I'm settling into the game."
-How fun was it playing in that environment?
"I love to compete so every game is fun to me, but playing on the road we were road warriors. Seeing the looks on fans' faces when we win, it gets me going. I love big crowds. That was nothing for me. It was a lot of fun, especially with my brothers."
-Asked about the six steals and playing defense, Tony admitted he didn't always focus on defense too much in high school because he was always considered the best player. He thinks his defense can eventually become a strength.
"I've come very far. When I got here, Coach Dawkins told me I was one of the worst defenders on the team. I like to pass and shoot, but if I want to play offense, I have to help my team on defense. Coach Dawkins preaches defense. He's a defensive-minded coach. I've made strides on defense and still have a lot more I can get better on."
-I asked Tony why he decided to come to UCF:
"It was a family feel here. As soon as I got here, I felt it. The coaches are real. They were honest with me. They didn't promise me anything. I remember Coach Dawkins came to visit me, one thing he said is, 'We want you here, we need you here but kid, you need us.' That really stuck out to me. He was honest. I watched (UCF) play defensively. I know that in order to play on the next level I aspire to play on, I have to defend. I know Coach Dawkins is probably the best college coach who played my position. Who's better to teach me the position than Coach Johnny Dawkins? From day one, I didn't have to take any other visits. When I got here, I knew it was home."
-I asked Tony about his favorite players growing:
"Allen Iverson was my favorite player growing up. As I got older I watched Kyrie Irving a lot and Damian Lillard. I really like Damian Lillard a lot. I like Kyrie, how he finishes. He's crafty, but Damian Lillard gets straight to it and he's a competitor defensively. He's going to lock you up. Those are probably my two today, but Allen Iverson is definitely my favorite player."
-Tony broke his nose a few weeks ago and for the rest of the season has to wear a mask during the games. He said it was an adjustment, primarily because it gets hot to wear.