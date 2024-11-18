Gus Malzahn Press Conference - West Virginia Week

With a 4-6 record, UCF's game at West Virginia is a "must win" to maintain the path to bowl eligibility. The Knights will have the benefit of a bye week to prepare for the Mountaineers, but they'll also have to deal with a much colder environment in Morgantown with temperatures that could be in the 30s.

Here's everything Gus Malzahn said at Monday's press conference.

Opening statement:

"Okay, coming off a bye week, I thought it was really good for our guys. We healed up a little bit, really focused hard on special teams, cleaning up some things. And then really just building up on the offense and defense. We had good practice last night.

" Looking forward to playing a very solid West Virginia team. They got a lot of guys back that we played last year. Really, it starts with their quarterback. He's a good runner. He can create things when things break down.

"And their defense is an odd front defense for the most part that does a lot of blitzing, a lot of different things on the back end."

This is one of the later bye weeks in the season. I know you had one earlier in the year. What do you do in the late season bye week? Is it giving the players rest? Do you take time to go out there recruiting? Do you kind of self-scout, self-evaluate?

"It was a little bit of all of the above. We did, the very first day we had, our offense, evaluate our defense, vice versa, anything they can see. As far as any kind of tendency, any kind of alignment, stances, all that.

"We did that, we did some recruiting. But for the most part, it was really just healing up our guys. I mean, we got a lot of guys that played a lot of snaps. And so we did that, worked on developing our younger guys. We put the ball down. I think we scrimmaged twice with our younger guys, which is always good.

"And then a little extra time on our next opponent."

If the goal was to get to a postseason bowl game, you guys have to win. There's no doubt about that. Does that change how you approach this game at any level? I mean, do you have to really put more emphasis on this game?

"Yeah, I mean, we're focused on this game. We're not focused on the next game. We gotta take care of this game and go into a tough place to play. There's no doubt about that. A team that's similar to us, a team that got after us pretty good last year. And like I said earlier, they have a lot of the same guys with the same staff."

Coach, how valuable is a bye week at this point in the season to a younger quarterback like Dylan Rizk, who's kind of getting thrown into the season late?

"Yeah, it was really good for him. We built up on some things, getting used to his receivers. I think he's still getting used to getting reps with those main guys. We did quite a bit of 7-on-7 with our main concepts, just to help catch him up with his timing with those guys that he hadn't thrown to, really, until the last two weeks."

You mentioned working on special teams during the bye week. Anything specific, any adjustments in particular?

"Well, I think really starting is we got the punt blocked. I mean, we can't let that happen again. So focused on that, focused on catching the ball on the punt returns and the kickoffs and all that. And then the kickoff coverage, too.

"I think just being able to kind of self-evaluate this late with the different things, we need to get better in the special team. So we spent a lot of time on that."

Any personnel changes?

"Possibly, yeah, possibly. And I'll say this, too. We got quite a few guys banged up. We've been working on some young guys stepping up, and a lot of the young guys have got reps. So you'll see a little bit different personnel in some positions."

Coach, you have a heavy emphasis on discipline. Last time out, you guys had nine penalties. Five of those were false starts. How frustrating is that for you and how do you guys approach that?

"Yeah, the false starts, that's coaching. There's no doubt about it. It doesn't matter if you got a new quarterback and first time on the road. The motion penalties, that was a joke is what it was. And we've got to do better in that area. I do expect this the second time with a new quarterback on the road. I do expect that to improve."

Obviously, you had a very early bye and a very late bye. How's the team handling that type of schedule?

"Our team handled it really good. I think it's been a grind. I don't know how many in a row we played, but I know being able to catch their breath and heal up. I mean, some of the guys, we were just trying to get them to the game. So I know health wise, that's real good. Mentally, I think it was good, too, to kind of catch your breath.

"And we got two new play callers on both sides of the football. And if you really look the last two weeks, our defense has done a lot better job than they did earlier in the year. I think they've held two straight opponents under 275 total yards.

"So we're doing some good things to build upon that. So it was really good for Addi and the defense to be able to kind of catch their breath and evaluate everything and get the best plan for the next game, the next two games. I know Tim, same way with the offense and who we are from an offensive identity.

"Dylan, we talked about being able to get him a little bit more reps with those main receivers. So really, we utilized that really in a positive way, I feel like, to get ready for these last two games."

Coach, going into this game with West Virginia. Like you said, a tough game last year. You need this game to stay bowl eligible in a tough environment. Slow start has been a little bit of an Achilles heel. How do you make sure these guys get out there and start fast?

"Yeah, the last two weeks, we actually started pretty fast. We just didn't finish last week. So that'll be really, really important. There's no doubt being on the road, getting off that fast start, and trying to take the crowd out of it as best you can."

What do you think contributed to those fast starts the past couple weeks?

"I think it's a lot of different things. I mean, obviously offensively, getting in a rhythm, being able to be more balanced. And then Coach Addi had a good plan defensively to kind of mix things up, maybe, than what they were looking for. And so I think it's a combination of both."

Last week, RJ Harvey and Brandon Adams were both selected and invited to the Senior Bowl. What is that opportunity like for those guys? And what would you say they've meant to the program over the course of year four?

"Yeah, both those guys have been with us, I guess, the whole time I've been here. So real proud of those guys to be able to represent us in the senior bowl. It's a huge honor. Both of them will play in the NFL, and so I think it's really good."

Is Brandon Adams ready for Saturday?

"We're hopeful. He practiced last night, which is a big thing, so we're very hopeful."

This season's schedule has been played mostly in pretty mild temperatures. And this is a team with a lot of Florida guys. Could be, I don't know, upper 30s, it's gonna be cold. Is that a concern? You can't practice that.

"No, you can't. And we just gotta be able to adjust with the different things. I think from my standpoint, it's just the ball probably not carrying as far and all that, and just making sure that we protect the football. Our guys, they'll be ready, but you're exactly right. It's not like we can turn on the air conditioner or anything to simulate 30 degree temperature."

You guys have to win out to get to a bowl game, but how do you balance knowing that you have that low margin for error, but you're still ringing in a lot of young guys who are kind of getting their feet wet?

"Well, I think we're so far in the season, I mean, I think we're just talking about this one game. And our guys understand where we're at. And so we gotta play good football, really, on both sides of football.

"I think the big thing there is some excitement from our players, just from the standpoint that, like I said, we change play callers on both sides of football, you can see us getting better, they understand that. So we just need to keep trending up, and we need to take care of the self-inflicted things. And I think that's the biggest thing, give ourself the best chance of winning the game."

Coach, talk about the dynamic that Dylan Rizk has given you on third downs. It used to seem like it was third and eight or longer and the drive was pretty much over, and now he's given you an opportunity to extend the field. And that connection with Jacoby Jones as well. What have you seen from both of them, and do you wish you'd seen them earlier?

"Yeah, I think you're exactly right. I mean, Dylan made two plays extending the play outside of the play, which I thought was really good. And with Jones, they have that connection. There's no doubt, anytime you can spread the ball around. And if you look at the last two weeks, I think the biggest thing is spreading the ball around and getting more people involved. And that definitely helps the offense."

Coach, we've seen Dylan obviously grow a little bit over the last few weeks. What have you noticed about his confidence? He's a very confident young man. How have you seen that confidence maybe grow as well? And leadership as well.

"Yeah, he's a mentally tough person too. And he is a confident guy, even though he's young and hasn't played a lot. And that's really helped. He's got a great spirit about him too. His teammates, they want him to do well. They wanna play hard for him. And I think that's a big key to playing the quarterback position."

Not only are there these last two regular season games, but a lot's gonna be happening in early December. Five days after the Utah game is Early Signing Day. You've got transfer portal. I know with the recruiting class, it was real strong at one point. Some of those players have dropped off in the past few weeks. What's been your message to that class as you try to build it?

"Yeah, and we're still gonna have a really good class, I'll tell you that. And then you just said it, I mean, things are gonna be very, very accelerated. As far as the portal, holding on to our top guys, and then going out and getting the right type guys, and then finishing strong with our high school recruits, so there's a lot of moving parts.

"It was good that this week we were able to get a little bit more strategies involved, how we're gonna handle that. In the middle of a regular game week,it's tough to really put the time in there. So that has been really good for me. It's been really good for our staff and our recruiting staff too."

So when you have high school recruits fall off, when you have the portal, is that just kind of where you would pivot to replace those players?

"There's still some guys out there high school wise that I think we have a really good chance at. Some of them are under the radar, some of them may be committed to other places. But I think we're in a really good spot to finish good with our high school.

"And at the same time, I think the big thing is holding on to our main guys. And then going to the portal and filling those needs."

You mentioned West Virginia does a little bit different things on defense. How do you feel you match up and what is it a little bit more about what they do?

"Yeah, I mean they are primarily odd front with some different kind of pressures. They'll mix in some even front. They got us a couple times on some even front pressures that I'm sure we'll see again. Back end, they try to keep a lot of things in front of them to try to eliminate the big play.

"But I think for us, I mean, we got to do what we got to do. We got to be able to execute no matter what they do."

You mentioned the way West Virginia runs the football. Last year they ran for 300 yards and five touchdowns against you. What changes do you look to make? How similar does it look to last year with the personnel and the scheme?

"Yeah, they got a lot of the same guys back, whether it's offensive line, the running backs. Both the running backs are really good. And of course, their quarterback is a definite run threat. So I'm sure they'll try to do some similar things, running the football. We got to stop the run against these guys. And that's what they do, and they're pretty good at it."

Coach, how proud are you of the young guys that have been given the opportunity to play, that have stepped up and kind of made some plays, like Chasen Johnson and some other guys out there?

"Yeah, the guys that have played a significant time, I thought they'd done a good job. We do have a handful of guys that played just a little bit, primarily in special teams that we feel like is gonna be really, really good in the future."

What would those guys have to do to get some reps in their actual position outside of special teams?

"Just keep improving, and be better than the guys we got on the field."

Gus, you talked a little bit about the transfer portal. With everything that's going on with the impending House Settlement, things like rosters being affected and everything, do you take a different look at the portal now, maybe? And how you evaluate talent and things like that? I mean, I know you've still got a couple of games left in the season, but is that something that goes through your mind when you're looking at the portal?

"Yeah, I think you have to be able to make decisions really quick. I think people are getting more used to it. I think this portal session will probably be more unique than any other, and I think everybody will see that. And you've gotta be able to adjust.

"And I think the last year, I think I know for us, it's been a learning experience for us as coaches, too. And I think we're in a good spot. It's really about your own roster and your needs.

"And with the high school guys coming in, and what are your immediate needs? And going after those immediate needs and being aggressive. I think you got a December 9th to 22nd window that a lot of your roster for the next year will be determined during that short period of time, which is really unique and different."

Does the shorter window, does that impact you guys at all?

"Yes, I think it impacts everybody. I mean, I think that kind of goes back to who's going to the portal. You gotta make a decision really quick, and you gotta be right."

Obviously, it's a deep running back room. But how did you evaluate Peny Boone's play? Is he still fighting to get snaps or touches?

"Yeah, I mean, you got RJ Harvey, and those guys are doing well. And so he's still available. I know he's helping us a little bit on special teams. And each game will be a little different. Myles (Montgomery) is healthy now and doing a really good job too."



