UCF 56, Arizona 12 - Gus Malzahn Press Conference
Gus Malzahn wins his fourth Space Game. UCF is 8-0 all-time as the Citronauts.
UCF 56, Arizona 12 - Players Press Conference
RJ Harvey, Randy Pittman, Ethan Barr and Dylan Rizk.
Refreshed UCF offense snaps five-game losing streak, keeps Arizona reeling
RJ Harvey rushed for 184 yards and 3 TDs and new starter Dylan Rizk threw for 294 yards and another 3 TDs.
• Philip Rossman-Reich
UCF Space Game Recruit Visitors
UCF is set to host key members of their 2025 recruiting class as well as future targets for Saturday's Space Game.
UCF WR Jacoby Jones Press Conference - Arizona State Week
UCF wide receiver Jacoby Jones has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.
UCF
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- OT
- WR
- CB
- RB
- S
- ILB
- WDE
- SDE
