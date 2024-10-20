Advertisement
Iowa State 38, UCF 35 - Players Press Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
The vibes inside the Bounce House for UCF's Military Appreciation game against Cincinnati.
Jacurri Brown, playing the most significant action of his UCF career, graded well.
This was UCF's best defensive performance against P4 competition.
UCF head coach Gus Malzahn reflects on the loss to Cincinnati, including what he aimed to do by benching KJ Jefferson.
The vibes inside the Bounce House for UCF's Military Appreciation game against Cincinnati.
Jacurri Brown, playing the most significant action of his UCF career, graded well.
This was UCF's best defensive performance against P4 competition.