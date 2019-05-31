Once the UCF offer came, Michael Smith didn't want to waste any time getting down to Orlando.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) First Coast defensive back and his family visited on Thursday, excited to see the campus and meet the coaches for the first time. The trip didn't disappoint.

Smith committed to the staff on Thursday night and announced his decision Friday morning via his Twitter account.

"When I first got the offer from Coach (Anthony) Tucker and Coach (Josh) Heupel, I knew it was going to be a real strong consideration" Smith said. "I always thought about going to UCF. We decided we needed to get down there real fast. It was just a great visit. A beautiful campus. Just a great experience all around. It felt like home."

Smith didn't know what to expect, being this was his first visit to UCF.

"I didn't know the campus was that big," he said. "The career opportunities are great. I'm interested in engineering and it's the perfect opportunity to pursue my career and be on a great football team at the same time, surrounded by great coaches."

In addition to Tucker, his recruiter, Smith spent considerable time with UCF's defensive coaches: Randy Shannon, Willie Martinez and Corey Bell.

"I spoke to Coach Bell in his office, Coach Shannon one-on-one and Coach Martinez in the meeting room," Smith said. "We were going over their plays. They told me I'd be a great fit for their culture, that I'm the type of guy they're looking for."

Cornerback will likely be his future spot, but Smith has versatility.

"I'll start off at cornerback, but they said I could move around," Smith said. "Wherever they need me."

Upon consultation with his family, the decision was pretty much unanimous.

"My family loved it," Smith said. "They love how close it is to home. They loved the campus too."

Smith called Heupel and Tucker last night to inform them he was ready to commit.

"They were very excited," Smith said. "Coach Heupel told me I made his night."

Smith's other offers include ECU, Syracuse, FAU, FIU, Colorado State and Southern Miss.

He said he was familiar with UCF running back Otis Anderson, who also is from Jacksonville and played at University Christian. UCF signed two players from Jax in the 2019 class, offensive lineman Allan Adams and defensive back James Tarver.

Smith's pledge brings UCF's 2020 commitment total to five, three of whom are defensive backs.





