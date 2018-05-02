Looking for future playmakers at the defensive end position, UCF recently issued an offer to Jacoby Jones of Butler Community College in Kansas.

If there's a primary need in the 2019 class, it could very well be defensive end where the Knights are already low on numbers plus will have several seniors graduating. Defensive line coach Shane Burnham got in touch with the St. Louis native earlier this week.

"They've been recruiting me since the year started and wanted to offer me," Jones said. "Based on everything I've heard, I love UCF. I really like the fanbase and where it's located. Being in Orlando would make the college experience a lot better."

During his freshman season at Butler, Jones recorded 3.5 sacks and 21 overall tackles.



Other offers include Iowa State, FAU, TCU, Arkansas State and Middle Tennessee. That list will likely grow as schools like NC State, Oregon, Kentucky, Louisville and West Virginia are showing strong interest.

UCF definitely has his attention though.

"It's one of the best programs out right now," Jones said. "I'm ready to come visit as soon as possible. I'm just ready to see where my next home is going to be. If it's in Orlando, I need to find out."

Jones is on track to be a January enrollee.





