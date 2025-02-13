Scott Frost, Alex Grinch share career parallels in UCF rebuild

UCF head coach Scott Frost views Alex Grinch, his new defensive coordinator, much like he does himself.

Just as Frost was the hot coordinator and then a hot head coach at one point in time, Grinch was in the same spot on the defensive side. He was Lincoln Riley's defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and then USC, with some thinking it was only a matter of time before he became a head coach himself.

Grinch's career trajectory though took a detour when USC's defense struggled, leading to his firing late in the 2023 season. He spent 2024 as co-DC at Wisconsin.

During Wednesday's media event, Frost said he felt Grinch complemented his style and fits what he wants to do defensively.

"I've coached against him several times and had trouble with him," Frost said. "I think the biggest thing for me was just the personality fit. You know, sometimes you're successful in this business and sometimes it doesn't go the way you want. Sometimes it's your fault and sometimes it's not. I think I can really relate to Alex's career. One time he was probably the hottest defensive coordinator in the country. He went to another place where it didn't go quite as well, and I don't think that was necessarily all his fault.

"What I know I'm getting is a really good guy that's been around a lot of football, has been successful and has a chip on his shoulder to take advantage of another opportunity. I think the parallel of that with my career makes us a good fit together."

Grinch said he's always had a "mutual respect" for Frost.

"In this business, sometimes you get an opportunity to work with individuals, and know guys that have worked for someone over the course of time. Then there's other guys that you've competed against. In this particular instance, it's all those wrapped into one. Guys in my history that worked for and with Coach Frost.

"Then a couple different spots along the way that we competed against each other where Coach is calling plays on one side and I'm calling plays on the other. That's a little bit unique to the process in terms of this one. That mutual respect is not one outside looking in or from afar... I know what a pain in the tail that he is on his side of the ball. I'm anxious and excited to get rolling."