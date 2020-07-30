UCFSports - Kaedin Robinson: 'UCF is the place I really wanted to be'

UCF's future wide receiving corps got a boost on Thursday with the commitment of Kaedin Robinson.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound North Carolina native from ASA College in Brooklyn, N.Y., chose the Knights over a finalists list that also included Virginia Tech, ECU and Appalachian State. UCF had offered in May.

"Once they reached out and offered, we've just been building that relationship," Robinson said. "I spoke all the time with three coaches actually, Coach (Darrell) Wyatt and Coach (Lanear) Sampson, who coach the receivers, and Coach (Alex) Golesh, the offensive coordinator. They said as soon as they saw my film they knew I could fit in. They run an RPO offense like we run. They think I'll fit in real well. I'm a bigger body and they're in need of that.

"I just love the opportunity at UCF. They're losing three senior receivers and they want an older guy to come in. Somebody who can come right in and adapt while helping the younger guys. I feel like I can come in and be that guy. Be the next guy there. UCF is the place I really wanted to be. I'm really excited about it."

Although the commitment just occurred, Robinson says he's known all along he wanted to be a Knight.

"Honestly, when they first offered, that's when I knew," he said. "I was like, man, this is big. UCF is big time. When they were telling me I could come in and play, I was excited. I was supposed to commit way earlier, but unfortunately another kid committed and that took a spot away so they were full at receiver. Once that kid decommitted, that spot opened back up again so I didn't want to lose it."

While recruiting visits haven't been allowed this spring and summer due to the pandemic, Robinson has been on campus. It's been a few years though.

"My uncle and aunt both lived in Orlando and we'd visit there all the time," Robinson said. "When I was around 15 or 16 my father and I drove around campus. I kind of remember it. I've done the virtual visit and seen the videos though. I fell in love with what I saw in the videos. I know I'll be amazed when I go down there."

Though it was a long time coming, the commitment was solidified with a conversation earlier this morning.

"I talked to Coach Golesh and then all the staff got on FaceTime," Robinson said. "We were saying how we're ready to do this thing. They were all yelling and screaming. It was great."

Robinson had a standout freshman season at ASA, reeling in 37 catches for 879 yards and nine touchdowns, earning a spot on the NJCAA All-American team as an honorable mention.

A native of Asheville, N.C., Robinson posted monster stats as a senior at Christ School: 94 receptions for 1,686 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, numbers that were good for fifth best in the entire nation. All the more impressive because he missed the previous season while recovering from a knee injury.

"I was supposed to graduate in 2018, though I was young for my grade," Robinson said. "Then I tore my ACL in the first scrimmage before the 2017 season. After that I decided to reclassify and went to a private school... I just felt like I had something to prove (coming back from the injury) Going into my senior year I was supposed to be the top rated receiver in North Carolina. After I went down, everybody doubted me. I wanted to ball out and show everybody what I could do. I didn't let the injury affect me. I didn't play with a brace or wrap on. I just played. I ended up being the all-time leading receiver in Western North Carolina history and I still have that."

Robinson's high school grade point average fell just below NCAA FBS requirements so he decided to go the junior college route. His freshman academic stats were just as impressive as his football ones: He posted a 3.8 GPA after his first fall semester and earned a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic team.

Robinson says he's grown up with football his entire life, ever since he started playing catch with his dad at two years old. He was actually known as more of a running back, only transitioning to receiver later in his prep career.

"I was basically a running back until I was a junior in high school," Robinson said. "So I've really only been playing receiver for two or three years. If they put me back at running back, I could probably do it."

Growing up, Robinson said there a few players he loved to watch: Reggie Bush, Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Junior colleges recently announced the decision to postpone football until the spring. Robinson is on track to be a mid-year graduate, so that means he'll have three years of eligibility when he enrolls at UCF in January.

"It's kind of a blessing in disguise for me," he said.

With players like Tre Nixon, Marlon Williams and Jacob Harris entering their senior seasons, Robinson is excited about the early impact he can make.

"Just thinking about it gives me chills," he said. "We have Dillon Gabriel as our quarterback and he was a Freshman All-American. I know we can do some special things with him. I'm going to work real hard and earn that starting position. I want to come in and win the AAC all three years and be an All-American, All-Conference. Hopefully get that Pro Day and one day get drafted."





