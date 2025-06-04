Kasiyah Charlton locks in with UCF following official visit

Kasiyah Charlton didn't need the official visit to reaffirm his commitment to UCF, but it certainly made him feel even better about the decision he made back in March.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Brunswick, Georgia was among the prospects on campus this past weekend for the first summer official visit weekend under head coach Scott Frost.

"I loved it. It went well," Charlton told UCFSports.com. "I loved it down there. I loved everything about it, the campus, the coaches, the facilities, everything."

Charlton originally committed to the Knights during an unofficial visit earlier this spring. He had been on UCF's radar going back to last season, first receiving an offer from the previous coaching staff before the new staff, led by Frost and offensive line coach Shawn Clark, continued to make him a priority.

During the visit, Charlton got plenty of one-on-one time with the staff and also enjoyed some of the off-campus activities UCF had planned for the recruits.

"First thing, obviously, just being able to be around the coaches a lot," Charlton said. "We went to the Citrus Club on Friday, we ate dinner. It was real good. I loved it. On Saturday, we went to Universal. "