Kobe Hudson is putting in the work to make sure his final year is his best year.

"I had a good year last year, but I'm not a guy that wants to be average," Hudson said. "I want to reach for the stars."

Hudson's decision to return for a fifth season was among several offseason wins for UCF. With Javon Baker off to the NFL, Hudson becomes UCF's de facto No. 1 wide receiver. Last year he closely trailed Baker in receptions (44) and yards (900) but was first on the team with eight touchdown receptions.

Hudson recently met with the media to talk about his goals in 2024.

"I can get way better," Hudson said. "Y'all have just seen a little bit of me, to be honest. Y'all haven't seen my potential. There's a lot of things I can get better at on and off the field. When I clean up the details, it'll be hard to pick anybody over me."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hudson said he likes to watch NFL wide receivers like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley and Stefon Diggs, and sees aspects of their game he's trying to incorporate into his own.

"They dominate the game week in and week out," Hudson said. "They play with an edge every game. I've got to have a knack for the ball. When the ball is in the air, I've got to attack it more. I feel like I've been more of a finesse player. Me being a dog, attacking the ball, will help me get to the NFL."