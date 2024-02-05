Kobe Hudson aims for stardom in his final UCF season
Kobe Hudson is putting in the work to make sure his final year is his best year.
"I had a good year last year, but I'm not a guy that wants to be average," Hudson said. "I want to reach for the stars."
Hudson's decision to return for a fifth season was among several offseason wins for UCF. With Javon Baker off to the NFL, Hudson becomes UCF's de facto No. 1 wide receiver. Last year he closely trailed Baker in receptions (44) and yards (900) but was first on the team with eight touchdown receptions.
Hudson recently met with the media to talk about his goals in 2024.
"I can get way better," Hudson said. "Y'all have just seen a little bit of me, to be honest. Y'all haven't seen my potential. There's a lot of things I can get better at on and off the field. When I clean up the details, it'll be hard to pick anybody over me."
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hudson said he likes to watch NFL wide receivers like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Calvin Ridley and Stefon Diggs, and sees aspects of their game he's trying to incorporate into his own.
"They dominate the game week in and week out," Hudson said. "They play with an edge every game. I've got to have a knack for the ball. When the ball is in the air, I've got to attack it more. I feel like I've been more of a finesse player. Me being a dog, attacking the ball, will help me get to the NFL."
Beyond what he does on the field, Hudson aspires to be the best teammate he can be.
"Coach Gus Malzahn has challenged me to be a better leader for the team," Hudson said. "I have influence, people look up to me. I want to be the guy that if people have problems, they can come to me. I'm going into my fifth year. I've been through a lot of ups and downs, so I can provide some answers."
Hudson had been closely intertwined with Javon Baker these past two seasons. The duo began their careers at Auburn and Alabama respectively, but were close friends throughout high school.
With Baker moving on, Hudson said you can count on him to be UCF's top receiving threat. Xavier Townsend will also step up, Hudson said.
He's extremely excited about the addition of quarterback KJ Jefferson.
"I know KJ is a football player," Hudson said. "He's a winner. I've seen him win a lot of big games in the SEC. We've got to get on the same page as an offense. We win games now. Everybody practices during the season, but you separate yourselves now when the coaches aren't there."
Hudson said he immediately took a liking to Jefferson.
"He's a great person," Hudson said. "I've been with him for a couple weeks ago and already love him. The connection is there. It's like I've known him my whole life. If the connection is there off the field, I know it'll be there on the field."
The goal is 2024 is to reach "the biggest game possible." A Big 12 Championship will equal a College Playoff berth. Hudson said he doesn't care if people think of UCF as a contender or not, he knows they'll have to prove it.
"We're coming off a 6-7 season," Hudson said. "We did below average if you ask me. With the roster we have, we should win a lot of games... I feel this year will be way better. We've got to prove it. With the way we're working, it's attention to detail. Everybody has got to step up and be leaders. Everybody is accountable, from the walk-ons to the highest-paid players in NIL."