UCF DC Alex Grinch talks defensive development: 'Effort's Not Extra'

This four-star recruit from Miami has previously said UCF was on top.
Paul Rubelt, UCF's longest-tenured player in the program, can now say he's been a player under 3 different coaches.
Scott Frost stepped onto the practice field at UCF for the first time in six years, but the surroundings felt familiar.
UCF hits the field on Tuesday. Some buzz leading up to the first practice.
UCF's running backs will be led by Jimmy Beal, a veteran of nearly 20 years of collegiate coaching.
This four-star recruit from Miami has previously said UCF was on top.
Paul Rubelt, UCF's longest-tenured player in the program, can now say he's been a player under 3 different coaches.
Scott Frost stepped onto the practice field at UCF for the first time in six years, but the surroundings felt familiar.