Kymani Morales recaps UCF official visit: 'It felt like home'

Kymani Morales didn't need a visit to know UCF was the right fit, but now that he's been to campus twice, he's even more confident in his decision.

The linebacker from American Heritage in Plantation, Fla., was one of nine prospects on campus this past weekend for UCF's first summer official visit weekend. He's been committed to the Knights since March 1, the earliest pledge in the 2026 class, before he had even seen the campus in person.

Morales is a proven leader and playmaker at one of the state's top programs. He helped guide American Heritage to the Class 4A State Championship last season and finished his junior year with 112 total tackles, including 52 solo stops and two forced fumbles. He's also a team captain.

"It was great. It was a pleasure being there," Morales said of the official visit. "They showed a lot of love. It felt like home."

The trip began late Thursday night with car service provided by UCF.

"They sent a black truck to my house Thursday at 9," Morales said. "We got to the hotel at 1 a.m. When we got there, we had a bunch of snacks and cards in the room. We woke up the next morning and went to campus. They did measurements, we had a bunch of meetings and took pictures."