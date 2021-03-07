UCFSports - Lakeland OL Miguel Maldonado commits to UCF

In the two short weeks the full staff has been on the job, new UCF head coach Gus Malzahn and his assistants have been busy on the virtual recruiting trail, issuing offers to top players all over the country.

On Sunday night, they secured their first high school commitment.

Miguel Maldonado, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound offensive tackle from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, announced his pledge to the Knights just three days after receiving an offer from offensive line coach Herb Hand.

"Coach Hand told me that when he watched my film he saw a lot of potential in me because of the fact I've only played one year of high school football," Maldonado said last week.