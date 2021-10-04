New QB starter Mikey Keene making the most of his opportunity
Freshman quarterback Mikey Keene, who started his first game this past weekend at Navy, made his UCF interview debut during Monday's press conference. The Arizona native talked about his first year in college, persevering through a coaching change to earn the backup job and ultimately the top spot after Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury.
Can you talk us through the last couple weeks? When you see Dillon go down, what was going through your mind when it dawned on you that you'd have the opportunity to start?
"First thoughts were obviously towards Dillon, hoping that he was alright. Just praying for him and stuff like that. Being the backup, it's known that the situation could actually happen so you prepare yourself every day like you're going to be that guy. If the situation presents itself, you've got to go out and take it. Make the most of the opportunity. Just do what I can to help this team get better every single day. That's why I try doing."
When you go back and watch the Navy game, how do you feel you performed?
"There were some things I can obviously get better at. I felt confident out there. I felt that our offense was confident. We were running things efficiently. We took care of the ball pretty well throughout the game. But no doubt, there's things we can correct and get better at. We saw that in film yesterday. It's moving on to East Carolina and correcting the things we need to correct, making ourselves a better team next week."
How much fun did you have? What did you learn about yourself?
"All the coaches emphasize to us every week to just have fun with the game. All the preparation we do is for 12 games that occur in a season. Just having fun and playing the game that I love. It was an incredible experience, especially playing at the Naval Academy. A tremendous atmosphere to be able to play in. No doubt, I was excited. Had a great time out there. Obviously wanted to come out with a different outcome. But it was a great time being able to get my feet wet and have that experience playing."
How was Dillon helpful to you leading up to the Navy game?
"Since Dillon has been out, he's been a tremendous help. Even when he was playing, he was a tremendous help just preparing if this situation were to ever come up. Dillon is like a brother to me. We have a great relationship off the field as well. Just keeping a balance our relationship with how it was before. He's been a tremendous help getting me prepared for the defense, giving me different ways to look at coverages, look at schemes. A tremendous help, no doubt. Very appreciate of what he's been able to do for me."
You're the starter, but Joey Gatewood gets in there. What is your relationship with him like and how do you feel he helps the team?
"Same thing. Joey brings a different set of skills for us on offense. It's very hard for a defense to prepare for that. Joey gets in there, scores a touchdown, makes plays. We're all happy for each other's success. Everyone just wants to do whatever they can to make the team better. That's how the quarterback room is too."
How important is it to get the wide receivers going like Ryan O'Keefe?
"O'Keefe, he's got the possibility to score a touchdown every single time that he's got the ball in his hands. I told him after the game that I want to try and emphasize and get him the ball more. If it's quick routes or anything like that, I need to get the ball to him and get him in space because he's got the ability to score a touchdown every time he has the ball in his hands. Ryan is a great player. Brandon Johnson is a great player. Made some big plays for us. Just a great group of wide receivers and running backs too. They can all make explosive plays. Just getting the ball to my playmakers is an emphasis I'll continue working on."
Now that you've got one game under your belt, is there anything that feels more comfortable in practice?
"There's really nothing different. Just taking it the same every single day. Obviously I have a little more confidence getting that first game under my belt. As far as practice preparation, I've been trying to prepare myself even before I got the opportunity to step up and start. I was trying to prepare as if I were the starter. Just being locked in and treating every day like it's game day. Make my team better every single day. That's what I try to do every single day at practice."
Can you reflect on your past year? You committed to UCF, but never visited because of COVID. You enrolled in January, coaching staff that recruited you leaves a couple weeks later, then Gus comes in. Obviously you stuck around and fought through the spring to be in the driver's seat for No. 2. What's it been like?
"I didn't think it was going to be a perfect experience coming here. I didn't think college was going to perfect. I knew there would be challenges that came with it, but I was ready to step up and compete, just do the things that needed to be done. With the old staff leaving and stuff like that, just coming here and being here two weeks, coming all the way from Arizona, that was tough for sure. We kept faith that whoever was coming to us was going to be the best thing for this program and Coach Gus was exactly that. We've bought into what he's telling us, buying into the team and everything that comes with it. That's what everybody has been doing. We're going to continue doing that, keep stacking and taking it day by day."
UCF is 2-2 now. How important is it to get back on the right path?
"We're just going to take it one week at a time. Right now all of our focus is on East Carolina. They've got a great football team. We'll have our work cut out for us this week. This team is ready to accept the challenge. We're going to prepare ourselves this week and get after it on Saturday."
When Dillon goes down and it became clear you'd become the starter, what was the reaction like back home? Did you have family come to your first start?
"I had my parents come out for this game. They'll be back this weekend for East Carolina. They booked a few more trips to be able to see me play. They felt terrible for Dillon. My family is excited back home and proud of me."
In the Navy game, take us through that final play. What did you see?
"A situation like that, I just wanted to be able to do what I can to get myself and my team a chance to be able to come down with a touchdown or get some points on the board. Just trying to find an open guy. Thought I saw an opening. Obviously it wasn't there. Just in that situation it's do whatever you can to get the ball into the end zone. Don't take a sack. Just give your guy a chance and see what comes from it."
How has the team rallied around you? How have they helped you along?
"Everybody has rallied together. Especially the offensive line, I've been really appreciative of those guys. They've stepped up big. They're leaders for this team. They stepped up huge. Told me their support. Just everyone around us. Taking it day by day. Getting more confident as each practice went along. Everyone has become closer together, showing their support for each other. It's not just about me. It's about the whole team becoming closer together. It's been great. We've done a great job with it."
Back at home this weekend. What are you hoping for the atmosphere for a home start?
"I don't have to hope anything. I know the Bounce House is going to be bouncing. I'm real excited to get that going. Just right now we're worrying about East Carolina. I know the atmosphere is going to be great. We've got to worry about ourselves and do what we need to do."