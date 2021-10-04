New QB starter Mikey Keene making the most of his opportunity

Freshman quarterback Mikey Keene, who started his first game this past weekend at Navy, made his UCF interview debut during Monday's press conference. The Arizona native talked about his first year in college, persevering through a coaching change to earn the backup job and ultimately the top spot after Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury.

Can you talk us through the last couple weeks? When you see Dillon go down, what was going through your mind when it dawned on you that you'd have the opportunity to start?

"First thoughts were obviously towards Dillon, hoping that he was alright. Just praying for him and stuff like that. Being the backup, it's known that the situation could actually happen so you prepare yourself every day like you're going to be that guy. If the situation presents itself, you've got to go out and take it. Make the most of the opportunity. Just do what I can to help this team get better every single day. That's why I try doing."

When you go back and watch the Navy game, how do you feel you performed?

"There were some things I can obviously get better at. I felt confident out there. I felt that our offense was confident. We were running things efficiently. We took care of the ball pretty well throughout the game. But no doubt, there's things we can correct and get better at. We saw that in film yesterday. It's moving on to East Carolina and correcting the things we need to correct, making ourselves a better team next week."

How much fun did you have? What did you learn about yourself?

"All the coaches emphasize to us every week to just have fun with the game. All the preparation we do is for 12 games that occur in a season. Just having fun and playing the game that I love. It was an incredible experience, especially playing at the Naval Academy. A tremendous atmosphere to be able to play in. No doubt, I was excited. Had a great time out there. Obviously wanted to come out with a different outcome. But it was a great time being able to get my feet wet and have that experience playing."

How was Dillon helpful to you leading up to the Navy game?

"Since Dillon has been out, he's been a tremendous help. Even when he was playing, he was a tremendous help just preparing if this situation were to ever come up. Dillon is like a brother to me. We have a great relationship off the field as well. Just keeping a balance our relationship with how it was before. He's been a tremendous help getting me prepared for the defense, giving me different ways to look at coverages, look at schemes. A tremendous help, no doubt. Very appreciate of what he's been able to do for me."

You're the starter, but Joey Gatewood gets in there. What is your relationship with him like and how do you feel he helps the team?

"Same thing. Joey brings a different set of skills for us on offense. It's very hard for a defense to prepare for that. Joey gets in there, scores a touchdown, makes plays. We're all happy for each other's success. Everyone just wants to do whatever they can to make the team better. That's how the quarterback room is too."