UCF's day of booms continued into the afternoon with the pledge of Jacoby Jones, who spent the last two seasons at Ohio.

Jones is a native of Tunica, Miss., which is about 45 minutes from UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson's hometown of Sardis. A member of Class of 2019, Jones began his career at Northwest Mississippi Community College where was first team All-Conference.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound Jones enrolled at Ohio in 2022, totaling 45 receptions for 776 yards and six touchdowns that season. His impact in 2023 was minimized as he suffered a season-ending leg injury following the fourth game.

Jones gives UCF a much-needed big body to pair with Kobe Hudson and Xavier Townsend. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

He becomes the Knights' sixth spring transfer commitment joining safety Cedrick Hawkins (Ohio State), defensive end Nyjalik Kelly (Miami), defensive back Tre'Quon Fegans (USC), quarterback Jacurri Brown (Miami) and running back Peny Boone (Toledo/Louisville).



