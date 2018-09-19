UCFSports.com

"We've been jelling together just with the time we've had together these past couple years," Causey said. "Over the summer, we were big on just hanging out and working out together. We still are. Watching film together. Just being around each other. If you're good off the field, you're going to be good on the field. That sounds completely different, but it works that way. I'm telling you, it really does. We try to stay around each other as much as possible."

The secondary has been a strength for UCF this season. It's an experienced group between Brandon Moore and Nevelle Clarke at corner and Kyle Gibson and Richie Grant at safety.

"I'm loving it so far. It's a new position and new challenges for me. I just want to do my 1/11 on the defense and make my guys on defense proud of what I'm doing out there. That's all I want to do."

"It's been going pretty well for me so far," Causey said. "I have a new role on defense. I'm a nickel back, which is kind of new to me because I've always played corner. It's kind of like a corner/linebacker/safety. I've got to know a little bit of everything. Once I get that down pat, I can play as fast as I want to.

The Miami native is part of the primary defensive rotation as a nickel, playing in 52 snaps through the first two games. He forced a fumble in the opener at UConn and recorded his first career sack vs. South Carolina State to go along with six overall tackles.

After spending the early part of his career as a reserve, Rashard Causey is taking on a much bigger responsibility this season.

Team camaraderie was a big offseason emphasis for Josh Heupel, who also wanted players and coaches to spend time together beyond their position groups.

"When Coach Heupel came in and implemented that on us, we were like, 'Let's do it.' We hung out with the offensive coaches and got to know them because we don't get to talk to them throughout the week as much because they have their own positions to worry about. Throughout the summer, I think we did a pretty good job doing that. Before practice, a lot of offensive coaches were coming over the defensive side just talking to us and stuff and vice versa. I really like it."

Causey is also loving the defensive changes starting with the man in charge, defensive coordinator Randy Shannon.

"It's awesome," Causey said. "Coach Shannon, where I'm from, he's a legend. I'm blessed to be one of his players and get coached by him. I really am. He coaches hard. I feel like you want that because if somebody coaches you hard, that means they care. They care about you and they see something in you. I really appreciate what he's done for us so far and what he's going to do. I'm really glad he's here."

He was already familiar with position coach Corey Bell, who actually recruited Causey several years ago while on staff at FAU.

"I love Coach Bell," Causey said. "We had a relationship when he was recruiting me in high school. He finally gets to coach me and I get to be coached by him. Our relationship is growing every day."

Speaking of FAU, Causey is familiar with several of the players he'll be facing on Friday night.

"I got a couple homies on the team," Causey said. "Jovon Durante, No. 7. I know Motor (Devin Singletary), No. 5. Me and him are pretty good friends. No. 14, Andrew Soroh. And their middle linebacker, No. 2, Azeez (Al-Shaair)."

A senior, Singletary is regarded as one of the top running backs in the nation, rushing for 1,920 yards and a whopping 32 touchdowns last season. Causey remembers him when he played at American Heritage-Delray.

"I just remember him being one of the spotlight running backs coming out of high school," Causey said. "Everybody knows football is pretty big down there, so if you have a spotlight on you, a lot of people are gonna know who you are."

After playing their first two games against heavily outmatched competition, FAU figures to give UCF a much bigger challenge. The Owls finished 11-3 last season and ended the year on a 10-game winning streak.

"Lane Kiffin, I know they're going to come in here and try to give us their best shot," Causey said. "We're going to give them our best shot. I know he's going to try to air it out and do trick plays. We're going to be ready for it. We'll be ready. We're going to train hard this week and we're going to prepare well. We'll be ready."