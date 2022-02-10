Ryan O'Keefe reflects on Gasparilla Bowl, excited for 2022

Ryan O'Keefe cemented his place in UCF Football history with his memorable performance in the 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory against Florida. The offensive athlete and return specialist earned the game's Most Valuable Player award with a bowl record 251 all-purpose yards, including seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown while carrying the rock four times for 110 yards.

During his 54-yard touchdown catch trot late in the third quarter to build UCF's lead, O'Keefe flashed the "deuces" as a tribute to former player Otis Anderson who had tragically passed just a few weeks prior.

In the month-plus since the game, O'Keefe said he's definitely felt the outpouring of love from the fanbase.

"I love Knight Nation," O'Keefe said. "I feel they're the best fans in the nation. I feel like no matter what they're gonna ride with us. I so much appreciate it. I feel I did my thing in the game, but at the same time it wouldn't have happened without my teammates. Without the blocks, without Mikey (Keene) throwing the ball, I wouldn't have done what I did. It's a team game."

Here's more from from O'Keefe's interview:

UCF just added another playmaker at wide receiver in Kobe Hudson, who was Auburn's No. 1 target in 2021. That's a big boost to the room which includes O'Keefe and Jaylon Robinson returning as well.

"I love it," O'Keefe said. "Like you said, with me, Flash and Kobe, those are names that are already known, but we've got young guys in the room too just as talented, just waiting their turn."

O'Keefe will be a senior this upcoming season. Can he believe it?

"Sometimes I talk to my dad about that," O'Keefe said. "He always told me college is gonna go fast. I was like, yeah, yeah, whatever. But now I look up and I feel like I got here a year ago. Now I'm a senior."

Mikey Keene returns as UCF's starting quarterback, but there's more competition in the mix this spring following the midyear additions of Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee and highly-touted freshman Thomas Castellanos.

"We love it," O'Keefe said. "We feel competition breeds success. With them competing, we're gonna get the best version of each quarterback. It's gonna help improve their game and help our overall game improve."

O'Keefe said the quarterbacks and receivers throw and catch three times per week during the offseason and at times they'll put in some individual work too.

"They're all coming along," O'Keefe said. "It's gonna be fun to watch them battle."