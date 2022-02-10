Ryan O'Keefe reflects on Gasparilla Bowl, excited for 2022
Ryan O'Keefe cemented his place in UCF Football history with his memorable performance in the 29-17 Gasparilla Bowl victory against Florida. The offensive athlete and return specialist earned the game's Most Valuable Player award with a bowl record 251 all-purpose yards, including seven receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown while carrying the rock four times for 110 yards.
During his 54-yard touchdown catch trot late in the third quarter to build UCF's lead, O'Keefe flashed the "deuces" as a tribute to former player Otis Anderson who had tragically passed just a few weeks prior.
In the month-plus since the game, O'Keefe said he's definitely felt the outpouring of love from the fanbase.
"I love Knight Nation," O'Keefe said. "I feel they're the best fans in the nation. I feel like no matter what they're gonna ride with us. I so much appreciate it. I feel I did my thing in the game, but at the same time it wouldn't have happened without my teammates. Without the blocks, without Mikey (Keene) throwing the ball, I wouldn't have done what I did. It's a team game."
Here's more from from O'Keefe's interview:
UCF just added another playmaker at wide receiver in Kobe Hudson, who was Auburn's No. 1 target in 2021. That's a big boost to the room which includes O'Keefe and Jaylon Robinson returning as well.
"I love it," O'Keefe said. "Like you said, with me, Flash and Kobe, those are names that are already known, but we've got young guys in the room too just as talented, just waiting their turn."
O'Keefe will be a senior this upcoming season. Can he believe it?
"Sometimes I talk to my dad about that," O'Keefe said. "He always told me college is gonna go fast. I was like, yeah, yeah, whatever. But now I look up and I feel like I got here a year ago. Now I'm a senior."
Mikey Keene returns as UCF's starting quarterback, but there's more competition in the mix this spring following the midyear additions of Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee and highly-touted freshman Thomas Castellanos.
"We love it," O'Keefe said. "We feel competition breeds success. With them competing, we're gonna get the best version of each quarterback. It's gonna help improve their game and help our overall game improve."
O'Keefe said the quarterbacks and receivers throw and catch three times per week during the offseason and at times they'll put in some individual work too.
"They're all coming along," O'Keefe said. "It's gonna be fun to watch them battle."
How does O'Keefe want to improve in 2022?
"My game IQ," he said. "I want to get a little smarter, figure out different things to help me get open. The top end of my routes, I want to improve. Just being confident each and every week."
He called wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt a "father figure" and is thankful Gus Malzahn hired him back into the program.
After winning nine games in spite of a rash of injuries, O'Keefe says year two under Malzahn is going to be even better.
"I feel like we're gonna run the table," O'Keefe said. "I feel we're gonna be one of the best offenses in the nation. That comes with preparation. We've got the talent to do it. We've got to get one percent better each and every day to become the best version of ourselves."
Being this should be UCF's final year in the American, O'Keefe wants to finally get that ring.
"I talk to Zay (Isaiah Bowser) about that all the time," O'Keefe said. "I'm like bro, we've only got one year left. Let's win it all. We've got the talent, but talent can only take you so far. It's the preparation and the work ethic you need to complete what you want to do."
O'Keefe loves being in a program led by Gus Malzahn.
"I feel like we're one big family out here," O'Keefe said. "Coach Gus is really a major part of that. He preaches family. He always wants us to do the right thing. Be the right person every day. I feel like the sky is the limit for this team."
UCF is in the midst of winter workouts before beginning spring practice next month. This will be the first full offseason working under head strength coach, Chris Dawson.
"Coach Dawson will get you right," O'Keefe said. "When he first came in I was like woo! It was way different. I was throwing up. I had never thrown up in workouts. My bench jumped 50 pounds. My squat has been going crazy up. Coach Dawson, I feel like he's one of the best in the country."
As a former high school quarterback, O'Keefe occasionally was utilized for some trickeration plays. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on pass attempts in 2021, two of which went for touchdowns. He's one of several players on the team that were former prep quarterbacks.
"I feel I'm the Lamar Jackson of the team because I can run and throw," O'Keefe said. "Out of all the non-QBs, I'm the best quarterback. It's fun. It's something special because you can surprise teams."
Bengals or Rams - what's his Super Bowl pick?
"I'm gonna say the Rams because of the Bengals' o-line, but I feel Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are freaks," O'Keefe said. "I feel it can go either way."
Who are his favorite players in the NFL right now?
"I love Deebo Samuel," O'Keefe said. "He's probably the top dude right now for me. I love watching him play. I feel I emulate his game a little bit. Tyreek Hill, he's one of the shorter fast guys. But for me, Gabe (Davis). Watching Gabe is probably the funnest for me because I personally know him. I saw him work every day. Seeing the amazing plays he did this past season, I knew it was gonna happen because he works so hard."
UCF alum and Buffalo Bills' second-year player Gabriel Davis just set a NFL Playoff record with four touchdowns in the epic Bills-Chiefs game a couple weeks back, including a clutch 19-yard catch to put the Bills on top with 13 seconds left. The Bills inexplicably lost however as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs marched down the field in two plays to set up a game-tying field goal, then won the game in overtime.
"They've got videos of me running around the house going crazy just because (Gabe Davis) is doing crazy stuff," O'Keefe said. "Fourth and 13 and he caught a touchdown. I going crazy. I thought he was going to win. Gabe's a special player."
Seeing Gabe's success at the next level is also big-time motivation for O'Keefe, who hopes to have the same opportunity.
"It inspires me a lot," O'Keefe said. "I just saw Tre (Nixon) and Gabe today. They're back working. There's no offseason for them. They understand what it takes to be the best. I'm hopefully gonna get to where they're at."