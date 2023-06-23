The UCF-Seminole pipeline continues.

Defensive back Chasen Johnson committed to UCF on Friday night, shortly after announcing he was cutting ties with Pittsburgh. Johnson took an official visit to UCF last weekend.

Johnson received his offer in early February and made several visits to campus this spring. His other offers included Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Missouri, Oregon State, South Carolina and West Virginia.

In addition to UCF and Pitt, Johnson also took an official visit to South Carolina earlier this month. He had committed the Panthers on June 11 following his visit. He canceled a West Virginia visit in order to make room for his UCF OV.

Johnson becomes the first defensive back to commit to UCF in the 2024 class.

UCF currently has five players on the roster from Sanford-Seminole: Jordan Davis, Timmy McClain, Kam Moore, Demari Henderson and Ja'Cari Henderson. The most famous Seminole alum to play for UCF was Gabriel Davis, a member of the Class of 2017 who now stars in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.



