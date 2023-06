Solomon Williams of Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day was among the high-profile official visitors for UCF's Bounce House Weekend.

"It was a very eventful weekend," Williams said. "I've got the most respect for Coach (Kenny) Ingram, my position coach. He's a real dude. I got to hang with (players) TJ Bullard and Xavier Townsend. Good dudes. I loved the visit. UCF is definitely going to be in my top schools."

Williams expanded on why he likes UCF so much.

"It's close to home and like I said, I have so much respect for Coach (Gus) Malzahn and Coach Ingram. Those are two amazing dudes, god-fearing men that can help me become a man. Coach Ingram, every time I see him he has words of wisdom for me. Coach Malzahn, same thing... He's a really good player's coach. Very relatable... You get the sense of fathership and leadership. I have so much respect for those two."