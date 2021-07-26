Top RB target Jordan McDonald: 'UCF always feels like home'

UCF's top running back target, Jordan McDonald, returned to campus on Sunday for another visit.

After the busy month of June, most of July was under a dead period to allow coaches and staff to take a break before the grind of preseason arrives. Recruiting visits are back on again and will continue for the rest of this week before another dead period begins in August.

"The visit yesterday was good," McDonald said. "UCF always feels like home. I got to explore campus a little more and got some good one-on-one face time with Coach (Tim) Harris and Coach (Gus) Malzahn."

McDonald has long been at the top of UCF's board.

"Coach Harris and Coach Malzahn has made it clear to me that I'm their top priority," McDonald said. "We're continuing to build a strong bond and connection."

Following his June visit, McDonald spoke extensively about the plans UCF would have in store for him.

"They told me I'd be able to fit in their system being a hard, smash mouth runner," McDonald said. "They have some deadly receivers at UCF that can really kill anyone on the edge. They said once they get their receivers rolling and the defense has to spread the box to cover the passing game, a running back like me can come in and destroy the inside, destroy those weak boxes when they're spread out and the inside linebacker is covering an extra slot receiver. Those little inside zones that I love to run through so much, I can come in and smash through different holes and bring an explosiveness to the offense. Like a 1-2 punch combo. You can't stop the running game and you can't stop the receiving game either. That's how he said I'd fit into their plan.

"Coach Gus also explained how at Auburn he liked to run the ball a lot. He talked about Tank Bigsby, the freshman All-American and All-SEC running back he had last year, how they used him a lot. He's not afraid to play younger players if they earn it, giving them a lot of carries. They weren't afraid to use a freshman as a workhorse if they can help elevate their offense to a different level."

McDonald took an official visit to Tennessee in June, while also stopping by Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. Michigan State has also been involved.

"I don't have any more visits scheduled," McDonald said. "We started practice today, so it's time focus on the season. I'll commit as soon as I feel it's right. I’m not going to drag it out. As soon as I know, everyone will know."



