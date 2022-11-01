On Monday, UCF Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir joined hosts Kris Budden and Gabe Ikard on 'Big 12 Today' which airs on SiriusXM's Big 12 Radio (ch. 375).



UCF will become a full member of the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.



Mohajir was already scheduled to be on the show, so it was good timing because there was significant Big 12 news to discuss right off the bat.

On Sunday, Sports Business Journal broke the story the Big 12 had come to terms with a television rights agreement with ESPN and Fox. The new six-year, $2.28 billion contract extension will begin in 2025 with each school netting approximately $31.7 million on TV rights alone. That's an increase from the current deal which includes Texas and Oklahoma.

Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard among others have said the Big 12's total distribution to schools should exceed $50 million annually. If that holds, the Big 12 should remain the nation's No. 3 conference in terms of revenue behind the Big Ten and SEC but ahead of the ACC and PAC.

"We feel really good," Mohajir said. "Brett Yormark and the Big 12 staff has done a really good job. We've been up to date on the structure. We're still waiting for some of the final numbers to come out. I know some stuff is out there. I'm reading the same things you're reading.

"For the remaining eight teams in the league after Texas and Oklahoma, I think that you see they're going to be plus (in revenue) which is a great thing. Obviously the four teams that are being added, this creates a lot of value. Not only for market and time zones, but obviously fanbases, alumni base and youthfulness. We'll be able to rebrand the Big 12 with some of the new direction that we have."

According to the most recent numbers, UCF received $7.9 million in total revenue distribution from the American Athletic Conference for the 2020-21 fiscal year. They'll receive "half shares" of approximately $18-19 million their first two years in the Big 12, then will receive a full share (that could exceed $50M) when the new contract goes into effect for 2025.

"It's significant," Mohajir said. "We'll need it. We're behind. We've got teams in the Big 12 that have been playing football since the late 1800s. Obviously one of the most iconic basketball conferences in the country. We've got a lot of work to do to get caught up. We feel really good, but we also believe we're bringing a lot to the table. Part of that number that you see has a lot to do with some of the teams that are coming in. When you start drilling down into our alumni base, next year we'll have the second-largest alumni base next to Texas in the Big 12. The average age of our alumni is 38. I'm not sure the average age of Texas alumni. We keep getting younger.

"We feel really good about it. We feel we bring a lot to the table. I think this region, being able to plant the flag in one of the fastest-growing markets in the America. 17th largest media market. The resources of the state of Florida. We feel like we're bringing a lot to the table. We're happy to join the league. There's really smart ADs and smart administrations with presidents and chancellors. We feel really good about our membership."

UCF is coming off a 25-21 home win against No. 20 Cincinnati, also a future Big 12 member.

"It was crazy actually," Mohajir said. "It was one of our first Saturday games this year. We had a Thursday night game. We had a Space Game on another Thursday night. Because of the hurricane, we had to move our SMU game to a Wednesday night. That was our second Saturday game. We played Georgia Tech on a Saturday as well.

"Everybody was tailgating. We had tons of student tickets allocated. It was electric. I think we played pretty well. Our guys showed up. It was great."

Mohajir was asked about working with head coach Gus Malzahn.

"I've worked with him before," Mohajir said. "This is my second stint with him. It's been good. He's come in and really changed the culture. If you think about it, we've had three coaches in six years here. That's a lot for any program... He's doing a great job. Excellent job in recruiting. We're definitely recruiting at a high level. We're recruiting against some of the top schools in America. Top brand schools in America and we're winning.

"We've had some injuries. We lost our starting quarterback last year. Managed to finish the season with nine wins and beat Florida in the bowl last year. We've had some adjustments this year. Starting a new quarterback. We lost him for the game and brought in our backup. He had a heck of a game. Mikey Keene. We've had some injuries.

"Very impressed with him and his staff. Got a young staff. I think they're definitely the future of college athletics and the future of college football. This is going to be a strong program I believe for the future.

"Listen, you never know how long coaches will coach or what happens. We have to build a program. I've said this for a decade as an AD. If we build programs the right way and not build seasons, you can have sustained success for a long period of time. Now, we're in the middle of the season so we'll see how it goes. We've got a lot of work to do. I know our coaches are working their tails off. We're very excited."

There was a Waffle House mention by host Kris Budden and Mohajir corrected her to say UCF is a First Watch school (First Watch CEO Chris Tomasso is a UCF alum).

Asked about Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's recent visit to UCF, Mohajir said he was very familiar with Brett's twin brother Michael when he ran the NHL's Florida Panthers.

"I think (Brett Yormark) is the right person at the right time," Mohajir said. "Of course Bob Bowlsby was an outstanding practioner and a great administrator. Well always be indebted to him for the invitation and getting into the Big 12. I think Brett, from a revenue generation standpoint, he'll be the first to tell you he's learning on the fly some of the NCAA governance. He's got a really good staff right now that will help him with that.

"As far as revenue generation, looking at the Big 12 with a little different lens, maybe a more youthful, up and comer, very social media heavy friendly, I think he'll look at it that way. You'll see some announcements in the next month or so that are some really unique programs the Big 12 is going to be involved in. It's going to be real exciting, not only for all the members but also the student athletes associated."

Mohajir was asked about the logistics of moving conferences and stated he's actually been through a conference shift six times. It's a bit different going from a Group of Five to an Autonomy Five conference and the resources involved. He spoke of the Mission XII fundraising initiative and what will be needed to compete at a high level.

"Our hope and goal for the next two years is to try to be in the top half in operating capital in the Big 12," Mohajir sad. "Looking at personnel, we've got a ways to go on that. It's a transition. We feel really good about it. I think we have outstanding coaches.

"Our women's sports are knocking it out of the park right now and have been. Our women's softball was in the Sweet 16 last year. Our women's soccer team beat Texas 4-0 and ranked in the top 25 right now. Our women's track program swept track and field indoor/outdoor. Our rowing program is really strong. Our volleyball program is working on their sixth conference championship. Went up to KU and beat them three sets to zero in Lawrence, Kansas.

"I think we're ready to compete, but we do have some work to do in some of our guy sports."

Facility wise, Mohajir was candid.

"We've got some work to do with our stadium and our tower, player areas," Mohajir said. "We've got some good areas. We have the climate, the region, the proximity, the airports. From an NIL standpoint with the marketplace. It's outstanding. But from a facility standpoint, I'm really focused our Olympic sports and renovating their locker rooms, fields, turfs. We've done that stuff. Now I'm really focusing on our football campus. We have an athletics village that's second to none in the country. We're going to create a football campus that is basically residence halls, academics, food, nutrition, leadership academy. All that right in walking distance. Stay tuned for some announcements on our football campus. We're working on some other iterations.

"We've got some work to do. Listen, at the end of the day, I don't care how good your facilities are. You have to have the right people involved. There's never been a piece of stone or a facility that's helped anybody get better. It's part of the sizzle. At the end of the day, you have to evaluate, recruit and develop in order to be a strong program nationwide in all your sports."

Host Gabe Ikard wrapped up the interview by asking what candy would be expected at the Mohajir household on Halloween.

"My wife just called me," Mohajir said. "She said, 'I just went to Publix.' That's a big grocery store down here. She said, 'There's no candy here.' I said we better get something or we'll get egged. My wife is very healthy and nutritious conscious. She does not want to give out Snickers and Reese's. This has been going on for 20 years. She always passes out healthy snacks. I said, 'Honey, you've got to give them the good stuff too.' Snickers, Reese's, Hershey's, 100 Grand Bars-- you've got to give them the good stuff."







