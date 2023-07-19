UCF's inaugural year in the Big 12 features a non-conference schedule that will be played exclusively in the Sunshine State.

Of the dozen games, nine will be hosted by UCF at Addition Financial Arena beginning with the Nov. 6 opener against FIU. Just three games will take place away from home: The Knights will travel to Miami on Nov. 10 and play a pair of tournament games in Jacksonville Nov. 19-20.

The Miami and Ole Miss games are continuations of series. The Hurricanes, coming off Elite Eight and Final Four appearances the past two seasons, defeated UCF 66-64 in Orlando last year. The Knights were victorious at Ole Miss last December, beating the Rebels 72-61.

UCF will play an 18-game Big 12 schedule in what will be a 14-team league in 2023-24, playing five teams twice and eight teams once. There hasn't been a time frame announced for a Big 12 schedule release, though last year's slate was announced in September if that's an indication.

The 2022-23 roster will be headlined by returners Darius Johnson, CJ Walker and Thierno Sylla to go along with a bevy of transfers, including Antwann Jones (last played at Creighton), Shemarri Allen (UMKC), Omar Payne (JU), Jaykwon Walton (Wichita State), Ibrahima Diallo (San Jose State) and Jaylin Sellers (Ball State). The freshmen include Tyler Hendricks (who redshirted last season) and newcomers Comeh Emuobor and Nils Machowski.