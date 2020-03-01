UCF Baseball continues to roll, takes 3 of 4 from CSUN
After sweeping Auburn on the road, UCF followed up with another strong week notching a midweek victory at Bethune-Cookman and then taking three of four from a surging Cal State Northridge team.
UCF is now 11-2 to start the year, which head coach Greg Lovelady attributes to a tremendous team culture that continues to build.
UCF head baseball coach Greg Lovelady recaps Sunday's 6-4 victory against Cal State Northridge, which gave the Knights a 3-1 edge in the weekend four-game series.
Freshman Pablo Ruiz, named the Palm Beach Player of the Year as a senior in high school, has continued that success into his first year of college baseball. Ruiz is batting .333, including a 3-for-4 game in Sunday's 6-4 victory against CSUN.
UCF RHP Billy McKay has been a workhorse in the bullpen, making appearances on three consecutive days in the CSUN series. He tossed 1.2 key innings in Sunday's 6-4 win.